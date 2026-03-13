Dividend, bonus, rights issue: Keep an eye on these 4 stocks next week

Shares of DIC India, 5paisa Capital, Maharashtra Apex Corporation, and Metropolis Healthcare are expected to remain in the spotlight next week, from Monday, March 16, to Friday, March 20, following their announcements of corporate actions such as dividends, rights issues, and bonus issues.

Investors will keep an eye on DIC India, as the company has declared a final dividend of ₹3 per share, with the record date fixed on March 16.

Company Ex-date Purpose Record date DIC India March 16, 2026 Final Dividend - Rs. - 3 March 16, 2026 5paisa Capital March 17, 2026 Right Issue of Equity Shares March 17, 2026 Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation March 20, 2026 Right Issue of Equity Shares March 20, 2026 Metropolis Healthcare March 20, 2026 Bonus issue 3:1 March 20, 2026 Metropolis Healthcare has announced a bonus equity issue in the ratio of 3:1, i.e., three new fully paid-up equity shares of face value ₹2 each for every one existing fully paid-up equity share of face value ₹2 each. The Board of Directors, via a circular resolution passed on March 10, 2026, has fixed the record date.

(Source: BSE)

5paisa Capital has announced that its board has approved a rights issue of 15,627,419 rights equity shares on a fully paid-up basis, aggregating up to ₹4,688.23 million (assuming full subscription). The rights issue price is ₹300 per rights equity share (including a premium of ₹290 per share), payable fully on application. The rights entitlement ratio is 1 rights equity share for every 2 fully paid-up equity shares held by eligible shareholders as on the record date. The record date is set for Tuesday, March 17, 2026, to determine shareholders eligible to receive the rights entitlement.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Apex Corporation has announced a rights issue of up to 1,40,91,896 fully paid-up equity shares of face value ₹10 each at par. The record date has been set for March 20, 2026, to determine shareholders entitled to receive the rights entitlement. The rights entitlement ratio is 1:1, i.e., one rights equity share for every one fully paid-up equity share held by eligible shareholders, with the right to renounce.