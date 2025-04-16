Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 09:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dividend, rights issue: Sanofi Consumer, 4 others to remain in focus

Dividend, rights issue: Sanofi Consumer, 4 others to remain in focus

Here is the complete list of companies whose shares will trade ex-date on April 17, 2025, along with their key corporate announcements, as per data available on the BSE

dividend stocks

SI Reporter New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 8:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India, Akme Fintrade (India), Garment Mantra Lifestyle, Sylph Technologies, and Tirupati Tyres are expected to remain in the spotlight today as they trade ex-date tomorrow, Thursday, April 17, 2025, following their corporate announcements.
 
Among them, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India will trade ex-dividend, Akme Fintrade (India) will trade ex-date for a stock split, while Garment Mantra Lifestyle, Sylph Technologies, and Tirupati Tyres are set to trade ex-date for their respective rights issues, according to BSE data.
 
Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India, in an exchange filing, announced an interim dividend of ₹55 per share for its shareholders. The company has set the record date as Thursday, April 17, 2025, to determine eligible shareholders for the said corporate action.
 
 
Meanwhile, Garment Mantra Lifestyle has announced a rights issue of equity shares with a face value of ₹1 each, for a total amount not exceeding ₹50 crores. These shares will be offered to eligible shareholders as of the record date, Thursday, April 17, 2025. The rights issue will be priced at ₹1.20 per share, including a premium of ₹0.20. An amount of ₹0.30 per share (comprising a face value of ₹0.25 and a premium of ₹0.05) is to be paid at the time of application, with the remaining balance payable in two or more calls as decided by the Board or its committee. The issue will be offered in the ratio of 39 equity shares for every 20 fully paid-up equity shares held by existing shareholders.  Also Read: Stock Market Live Updates
 
Sylph Technologies has announced a rights issue of 48,90,90,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹1.00 each at an issue price of ₹1.00 per share, aggregating to ₹48,90,90,000. The entitlement ratio is 15 equity shares for every 11 equity shares held by eligible shareholders as of the record date. Shareholders will also have the right to renounce. The company has set Friday, April 18, 2025, as the record date to determine shareholders entitled to the rights issue. Notably, the company is under Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM LT: Stage 1) on the BSE.

Tirupati Tyres has declared a rights issue of 4,88,87,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10.00 each at an issue price of ₹10.00 per share, aggregating to ₹48,88,70,000. The company has set April 17, 2025, as the record date to determine shareholders entitled to the rights issue. The entitlement ratio is 2 equity shares for every 1 equity share held by eligible shareholders as of the record date, with the right to renounce. The company is currently under Enhanced Surveillance Measure (ESM: Stage 2) on the BSE.
 
Meanwhile, Akme Fintrade (India) will be in focus following the announcement of a sub-division/split of equity shares. One equity share with a face value of ₹10 each, fully paid-up, will be sub-divided into 10 equity shares with a face value of ₹1 each. The company has set the record date as April 18, 2025, to determine eligible shareholders for the stock split.
 
The ex-date refers to the date when a stock begins trading without the entitlement to dividends, rights issues, or subdivision (stock split). This means that on or after this date, the dividend, subdivision (stock split), or rights issue will not be available to a new buyer of the stock. To qualify for these corporate actions, investors must own the stock before the ex-date. The beneficiaries of dividends, subdivision (stock split), or rights issues are determined by the company based on the list of investors recorded by the end of the record date.
 

Topics : Buzzing stocks dividend share market Stock investments Stock to watch Markets Sensex Nifty rights issue Stock Split

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 8:58 AM IST

