Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 02:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / GMR Power to sell stake in non-operating, stressed assets; stock zooms 15%

GMR Power to sell stake in non-operating, stressed assets; stock zooms 15%

The transaction will enable GPUIL to meet the proposed One-Time Settlement (OTS) with the lenders of GREL

GMR Infra

GMR Infra

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 2:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of GMR Power and Urban Infra (GPUIL) soared 15 per cent to ₹133.90 on the BSE in Tuesday's intraday trade, amid heavy volumes, after the company announced that it will be spinning off gas plants and stressed assets, a move that will improve the bottomline of the company.
 
GPUIL, GMR Energy (GEL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, and GMR Generation Assets Limited (GGAL), a subsidiary of the company, have signed a framework agreement with Synergy Investments Holding Limited (Synergy) for the divestment of their respective stakes in GMR Bajoli Holi Hydropower Private Limited (Bajoli Holi), GMR Vemagiri Power Generation Limited (Vemagiri), and GMR Rajahmundry Energy Limited (GREL).
 
 
The transaction is expected to be consummated on or before September 30, 2025 or such later date as mutually agreed by the parties to the transaction.
 
Bajoli Holi is undertaking a 180-mega watt (Mw) hydro-electric power project, while Vemagiri owns a 388 Mw natural gas-based combined cycle power plant. GREL, meanwhile, owns a 768-Mw natural gas-based combined cycle power plant. The GREL and Vemagiri power plants have been non-operational due to non-availability of affordable natural gas to operate the plants.
 
Synergy is neither part of the promoter group nor is it a related party to the GMR Group. Synergy is owned by a private equity fund managed by Synergy Capital, a strategic investment manager and advisor with offices in the UAE, Singapore and India. Synergy Capital focuses on the industrial and infrastructure sectors globally. Synergy Capital provides structured and innovative solutions across the capital spectrum, coupled with operational value creation, to help companies transform their businesses and optimise their balance sheets.  Follow Stock Market Live Updates Here

Also Read

Tata Group's hospitality arm and Taj Hotels' parent company Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Tuesday set a target to grow consolidated revenue 2x to Rs 15,000 crore and double the portfolio of hotels to over 700 by 2030.

Indian Hotels up 5% on increasing footprint with 100 new locations in FY25

trading, markets

Mazagon Dock jumps 9% ahead of record date for interim dividend payment

Indusind Bank

What drove the rally in IndusInd Bank shares today? Check details here

Lodha group, Macrotech developers

Macrotech Developers shares jump 8% as Lodha brothers resolve dispute

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank jumps 4% after lowering savings account interest rate by 25 bps

 
This transaction will enable GPUIL to meet the proposed One-Time Settlement (OTS) with the lenders of GREL, delever the balance sheet by ~₹4,400 crore and spin off the non-operational gas plants and stressed assets of the GMR Group. This will further improve the bottom line of the company, GPUIL said in an exchange filing.
 
"This transaction gives us the opportunity to spin off the stressed assets from the Group and focus on growing our platform with strong fundamentals. This transaction will help us strengthen the financial position of the company due to reduction of liabilities and is consistent with our 'Asset Light, Asset Right' strategy," Srinivas Bommidala, Managing Director of GPUIL, said.
 
GPUIL has an energy portfolio of over 3,000 Mw installed capacity with a diversified fuel mix spread across India. As part of its growth (Energy 2.0) strategy, aligned to the developing power sector landscape, GPUIL with renewed focus on smart and green energy, has now entered into new age industry opportunities including Smart Meters, Smart Mobility (EV charging infrastructure), and development of Renewable Energy portfolio. It is also developing around 1,000 Mw of clean energy projects in India and Nepal, so as to contribute to a sustainable future.
 
In Transportation and Urban Infrastructure, GPUIL focuses on surface transport projects, primarily roads and railways in India under various models like DBFOT (Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Transfer) and EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction).
 
At 01:22 PM, GPUIL was trading 14 per cent higher at ₹133.80, as compared to 2.2 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The stock had hit a 52-week high of ₹169.20 on September 26, 2024. The average trading volume on the counter jumped over three-fold today with 6.11 million equity shares, cumulatively, changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

More From This Section

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE, Bull

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 1670 pts higher at 76,830; Nifty at 23,340; financials, metal gain

Infosys, Indian IT industry, IT companies

Infosys Q4 Preview: Profit likely to dip 1.5% as margins set to contract

stock markets, trading, tariffs

'Tariff trade' narrative seems to have run its course, says Elara Capital

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cuts December 2025 Sensex target by 12% to 82,000 levels

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Key sectors that are showing strength on charts and can rally from here on

Topics : Buzzing stocks GMR group Markets stock market trading Market trends smart meters Stressed assests

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 2:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayMehul Choksi DetainedLatest News LIVEUP Board Result 2025Garena Free Fire Max CodeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon