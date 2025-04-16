Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 08:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Here are the top two breakout stocks to Buy on April 16; check target

Here are the top two breakout stocks to Buy on April 16; check target

Stocks To Buy Today, April 16, 2025: Vinay Rajani, a senior technical and derivatives analyst at HDFC Securities, has recommended that investors buy Patanjali Foods and Lemon Tree Hotels shares today

Vinay Rajani New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 8:00 AM IST

Nifty View
 
From 7th April’s Low of 21,743, Nifty has risen more than 1600 points in the span of 5 trading sessions.  Volatility Index, India VIX, was down by more than 20 per cent on April 15, 2025. Nifty has reclaimed its level above its 20,50- and 100-days EMA, which is an encouraging sign for bulls. Next resistance for Nifty is now seen at 23,869, which happens to be the previous swing high. On the downside, the band of 22,900-23,000 could offer support for the Nifty.    
 
Stock picks
 
Buy Patanjali Foods (₹ 1,937) | Target ₹ 2,145| Stop-loss ₹ 1,770
 

Stock has broken out from the symmetrical triangle on the weekly chart. Stock price is hovering near its 52 week and all time highs. Stock is placed above all important moving averages. Weekly RSI has reached above 50, indicating sustainable up trend. Weekly MACD is placed above equilibrium and signal line. Stock price has started forming higher tops and higher bottoms on the daily chart.  Also Read: Stock Market Live Updates  
Buy Lemon Tree Hotels (₹ 142.50): | Target ₹ 154| Stop-loss ₹ 136.50
Stock has broken out from the downward sloping trend line on the weekly chart. Stock price has broken out from the consolidation on weekly charts. Stock is placed above all important moving averages. Daily RSI has reached above 50, indicating a sustainable up trend. Daily MACD is placed above equilibrium and signal line.  
(Disclaimer: Vinay Rajani is a senior technical and derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.)
 

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 8:00 AM IST

