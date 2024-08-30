Dividend, Right Issue, Buyback: OIL, PFC, 31 more stocks turn ex-date today

Dividend, Right Issue, Buyback: Shares of



Here is the list of stocks to trade ex-dividend date today: Shares of Oil India , Power Finance Corporation, and as many as 31 other companies will remain in focus during today's trading session as they trade ex-date today for dividend payment, rights issue, and share buyback announced by them. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp TVS Srichakra: TVS Srichakra shares are set to trade ex-dividend today, with the company declaring a substantial dividend of Rs 47.34 per share.

Oil India: Shares of PSU Oil India will trade ex-dividend today due to the company’s final dividend announcement of Rs 2.50 per share, effective August 30, 2024.

Power Finance Corporation: Shares of Power Finance Corporation will trade ex-dividend today, with the company having declared an interim dividend of Rs 3.25 per share, with August 30, 2024, as the record date.

Cantabil Retail India: Cantabil Retail India has declared a final dividend of Rs 0.50 per share, and its stock will trade ex-dividend today, August 30, 2024.

Dai-Ichi Karkaria: Shares of Dai-Ichi Karkaria are set to trade ex-dividend today, following the company’s announcement of a final dividend of Rs 2 per share.

Career Point: Today marks the ex-dividend date for Career Point, which announced an interim dividend of Rs 1 per share. The record date is also August 30, 2024.

Ganesh Housing Corporation: Investors in Ganesh Housing Corporation can expect an ex-dividend trading session today, as the company declared a final dividend of Rs 11 per share, effective August 30, 2024.

India Tourism Development Corporation: Shares of India Tourism Development Corporation will trade ex-dividend on August 30, 2024, due to a final dividend of Rs 2.52 per share.

Jasch Gauging Technologies: Jasch Gauging Technologies shares will trade ex-dividend today, August 30, 2024, with the company declaring a dividend of Rs 2.50 per share.

Jindal Stainless: Jindal Stainless stock will go ex-dividend today as the company has approved a final dividend of Rs 2 per share.

JTL Industries: JTL Industries is trading ex-dividend today, following the company’s final dividend declaration of Rs 0.25 per share.

Kajaria Ceramics: Shares of Kajaria Ceramics will trade ex-dividend today, with the company declaring a final dividend of Rs 6 per share.

Kama Holdings: Kama Holdings will see its stock trade ex-dividend today for an interim dividend of Rs 16 per share, with the record date being August 30, 2024.

MOIL: The company’s shares will trade ex-dividend today, as it declared a final dividend of Rs 2.55 per share, with the record date set for August 30, 2024.

National Fittings: The company’s shares will trade ex-dividend today after announcing a dividend of Rs 1.50 per share.

Nava: Shares of Nava are ex-dividend today following the announcement of an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share.

NCC: The company has declared a dividend of Rs 2.20 per share, and its stock will trade ex-dividend today, with the record date on August 30, 2024.

POCL Enterprises: The company’s shares will trade ex-dividend today following a final dividend declaration of Rs 2.50 per share, with the record date being August 30, 2024.

Prevest Denpro: The company’s stock will go ex-dividend today as it declared a final dividend of Rs 1 per share.

Quick Heal Technologies: Quick Heal Technologies shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company declared a final dividend of Rs 3 per share, with a record date of August 30, 2024.

Royal Orchid Hotels: Shares of Royal Orchid Hotels will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 2.50 per share.

Salzer Electronics: Salzer Electronics is trading ex-dividend today for a dividend of Rs 2.50 per share, with August 30, 2024, set as the record date.

Sarda Energy & Minerals: Sarda Energy & Minerals has declared a final dividend of Rs 1 per share, with its stock trading ex-dividend today, August 30, 2024.

Shyam Metalics and Energy: Today marks the ex-dividend date for Shyam Metalics and Energy, following a final dividend declaration of Rs 2.70 per share.

Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem: Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 0.05 per share, with August 30, 2024, as the record date.

Suyog Telematics: Suyog Telematics shares will be trading ex-dividend today after the company announced a final dividend of Rs 1.25 per share.

Uflex: Uflex shares will go ex-dividend today as the company declared a dividend of Rs 1 per share.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre: Shares of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre will trade ex-dividend today as the company announced a final dividend of Rs 1 per share, with the record date on August 30, 2024.

Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments: The company’s shares will trade ex-dividend today, August 30, 2024, after it declared a final dividend of Rs 1 per share.

Shares Buyback

Indian Toners & Developers: Shares of Indian Toners & Developers will turn ex-date today as the company has announced a buyback of up to 4,58,268 fully paid-up equity shares of face value Rs 10 each at a price of Rs 450 per equity share, payable in cash, for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 20,62,20,600.

Weizmann: The company's shares will turn ex-date today as it has announced a buyback of 3,65,169 fully paid-up equity shares of face value Rs 10 through the 'tender offer' route, each at a price of Rs 160 per equity share, payable in cash, for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 5,84,27,081.

Rights Issue