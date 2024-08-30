Dividend, Right Issue, Buyback: OIL, PFC, 31 more stocks turn ex-date today

Dividend, Right Issue, Buyback: Shares of Oil India, Power Finance Corporation, and as many as 31 other companies will remain in focus during today's trading session as they trade ex-date today for dividend payment, rights issue, and share buyback announced by them.
Here is the list of stocks to trade ex-dividend date today:
TVS Srichakra: TVS Srichakra shares are set to trade ex-dividend today, with the company declaring a substantial dividend of Rs 47.34 per share.
Oil India: Shares of PSU Oil India will trade ex-dividend today due to the company’s final dividend announcement of Rs 2.50 per share, effective August 30, 2024.
Power Finance Corporation: Shares of Power Finance Corporation will trade ex-dividend today, with the company having declared an interim dividend of Rs 3.25 per share, with August 30, 2024, as the record date.
Cantabil Retail India: Cantabil Retail India has declared a final dividend of Rs 0.50 per share, and its stock will trade ex-dividend today, August 30, 2024.
Dai-Ichi Karkaria: Shares of Dai-Ichi Karkaria are set to trade ex-dividend today, following the company’s announcement of a final dividend of Rs 2 per share.
Career Point: Today marks the ex-dividend date for Career Point, which announced an interim dividend of Rs 1 per share. The record date is also August 30, 2024.
Ganesh Housing Corporation: Investors in Ganesh Housing Corporation can expect an ex-dividend trading session today, as the company declared a final dividend of Rs 11 per share, effective August 30, 2024.
India Tourism Development Corporation: Shares of India Tourism Development Corporation will trade ex-dividend on August 30, 2024, due to a final dividend of Rs 2.52 per share.
Jasch Gauging Technologies: Jasch Gauging Technologies shares will trade ex-dividend today, August 30, 2024, with the company declaring a dividend of Rs 2.50 per share.
Jindal Stainless: Jindal Stainless stock will go ex-dividend today as the company has approved a final dividend of Rs 2 per share.
JTL Industries: JTL Industries is trading ex-dividend today, following the company’s final dividend declaration of Rs 0.25 per share.
Kajaria Ceramics: Shares of Kajaria Ceramics will trade ex-dividend today, with the company declaring a final dividend of Rs 6 per share.
Kama Holdings: Kama Holdings will see its stock trade ex-dividend today for an interim dividend of Rs 16 per share, with the record date being August 30, 2024.
MOIL: The company’s shares will trade ex-dividend today, as it declared a final dividend of Rs 2.55 per share, with the record date set for August 30, 2024.
National Fittings: The company’s shares will trade ex-dividend today after announcing a dividend of Rs 1.50 per share.
Nava: Shares of Nava are ex-dividend today following the announcement of an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share.
NCC: The company has declared a dividend of Rs 2.20 per share, and its stock will trade ex-dividend today, with the record date on August 30, 2024.
POCL Enterprises: The company’s shares will trade ex-dividend today following a final dividend declaration of Rs 2.50 per share, with the record date being August 30, 2024.
Prevest Denpro: The company’s stock will go ex-dividend today as it declared a final dividend of Rs 1 per share.
Quick Heal Technologies: Quick Heal Technologies shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company declared a final dividend of Rs 3 per share, with a record date of August 30, 2024.
Royal Orchid Hotels: Shares of Royal Orchid Hotels will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 2.50 per share.
Salzer Electronics: Salzer Electronics is trading ex-dividend today for a dividend of Rs 2.50 per share, with August 30, 2024, set as the record date.
Sarda Energy & Minerals: Sarda Energy & Minerals has declared a final dividend of Rs 1 per share, with its stock trading ex-dividend today, August 30, 2024.
Shyam Metalics and Energy: Today marks the ex-dividend date for Shyam Metalics and Energy, following a final dividend declaration of Rs 2.70 per share.
Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem: Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 0.05 per share, with August 30, 2024, as the record date.
Suyog Telematics: Suyog Telematics shares will be trading ex-dividend today after the company announced a final dividend of Rs 1.25 per share.
Uflex: Uflex shares will go ex-dividend today as the company declared a dividend of Rs 1 per share.
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre: Shares of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre will trade ex-dividend today as the company announced a final dividend of Rs 1 per share, with the record date on August 30, 2024.
Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments: The company’s shares will trade ex-dividend today, August 30, 2024, after it declared a final dividend of Rs 1 per share.
Shares Buyback
Indian Toners & Developers: Shares of Indian Toners & Developers will turn ex-date today as the company has announced a buyback of up to 4,58,268 fully paid-up equity shares of face value Rs 10 each at a price of Rs 450 per equity share, payable in cash, for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 20,62,20,600.
Weizmann: The company's shares will turn ex-date today as it has announced a buyback of 3,65,169 fully paid-up equity shares of face value Rs 10 through the 'tender offer' route, each at a price of Rs 160 per equity share, payable in cash, for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 5,84,27,081.
Rights Issue
SRU Steels: The company's shares will trade ex-date today as its board has approved the proposal of raising funds through the issuance and allotment of equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 49 crore on a rights issue basis.
The ex-date is when a stock begins trading without the entitlement to dividends, right issue, bonus shares, or buyback offers, as the case may be. That is to say, it is on or after this date that the dividend, bonus, or buyback payment is not entitled to a new buyer of the stock. Accordingly, to qualify for these corporate actions, investors need to own the stock before the ex-date. Companies declare the beneficiaries of dividends, bonus shares, or buyback offers based on the list of investors recorded by the end of the record date.