Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 07:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Stocks to buy today: Avenue Supermarts, KPIT Tech on MOFSL's watch list

Stocks to buy today: Avenue Supermarts, KPIT Tech on MOFSL's watch list

Stocks to Buy Today, June 19, 2025: Ruchit Jain of Motilal Oswal recommends buying shares of DMart, KPIT Technologies, and AU Small Finance Bank

markets, stocks, stock call, buy, sell, trading ideas, buy sell ideas

Ruchit Jain Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 7:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Stock recommendations by Motilal Oswal Financial, June 19:

 

Buy DMart | CMP: ₹4,228 | Stop loss: ₹4,100 | Share price target: ₹4,450

 
Avenue Supermarts share price has given a breakout from 'Cup & Handle' pattern on the daily chart which is a positive sign. The breakout is supported by surge in volumes which has bullish implications. RSI indicator is rising, which confirms the upwards momentum.  CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE 

Buy KPIT Tech | CMP: ₹1,421 | Stop loss: ₹1,380 | Share price target: ₹1,500

 
KPIT Tech share price has given a trend line breakout on daily scale. It is perfectly respecting the 20-DEMA and inching higher. The MACD indicator is rising, which confirms the positive momentum.
 
 

BUY AU Small Finance Bank | CMP: ₹794 | Stop loss: ₹770 | Share price target: ₹850

 
AU bank share price has been one of the outperformers within the sector in the last few weeks. It has given a range breakout on daily scale, hinting at a continuation of the uptrend. It is in an overall uptrend and supports are gradually shifting higher. The ADX line is rising, which confirms the strength of the uptrend.    ALSO READ | Breakout stocks to buy: Maruti, DMart, Bandhan Bank form bullish patterns
   
==================
Disclaimer: Ruchit Jain, is Head - equity technical research, Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Views expressed are his own.
 

More From This Section

PremiumGDP, Economy, corporate earnings, Indian Economy, BS1000, Covid

Corporate India's revenue growth underperforms GDP expansion again

Tuhin Kanta Pandey chaired his 2nd Sebi Board meet on Wednesday

Reverse-flipping and startup IPOs get boost as Sebi relaxes norms

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi clears reforms to ease business for REITs, InvIT structures, bankers

Upcoming IPO

Upcoming IPO: PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery files DRHP with Sebi; details

PremiumHindustan Zinc

Expansion positives factored into the valuations of Hindustan Zinc

Topics : Stock calls The Smart Investor Markets Stocks to buy Avenue Supermarts Avenue Supermarts D-Mart KPIT Technologies AU Small Finance Bank Stocks to buy today Trading strategies stock market trading stock market investing stock market bets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 6:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRSOS 10th 12th Result 2025Arisinfra Solutions IPOLatest News LIVEOswal Pumps IPODividend TodayUKPSC Admit Card 2025Agniveer GD Admit Card 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon