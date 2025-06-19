Stocks to buy today: Avenue Supermarts, KPIT Tech on MOFSL's watch list

Stock recommendations by Motilal Oswal Financial, June 19:
Buy DMart | CMP: ₹4,228 | Stop loss: ₹4,100 | Share price target: ₹4,450
Avenue Supermarts share price has given a breakout from 'Cup & Handle' pattern on the daily chart which is a positive sign. The breakout is supported by surge in volumes which has bullish implications. RSI indicator is rising, which confirms the upwards momentum.
Buy KPIT Tech | CMP: ₹1,421 | Stop loss: ₹1,380 | Share price target: ₹1,500
KPIT Tech share price has given a trend line breakout on daily scale. It is perfectly respecting the 20-DEMA and inching higher. The MACD indicator is rising, which confirms the positive momentum.
BUY AU Small Finance Bank | CMP: ₹794 | Stop loss: ₹770 | Share price target: ₹850
AU bank share price has been one of the outperformers within the sector in the last few weeks. It has given a range breakout on daily scale, hinting at a continuation of the uptrend. It is in an overall uptrend and supports are gradually shifting higher. The ADX line is rising, which confirms the strength of the uptrend.
Disclaimer: Ruchit Jain, is Head - equity technical research, Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Views expressed are his own.