Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 06:55 AM IST
Stock recommendation: How to trade Bharti Airtel, HUL, Fortis Health today?

Stocks to Buy, June 19: Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking suggests buying Bharti Airtel and Fortis Healthcare shares, but advises selling Futures of HUL. Read to find out his market view & stock picks

Stocks to Buy Today: Only a handful of stocks have shown consistent strength during the recent volatile phase

Ajit Mishra Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 6:40 AM IST

Market Outlook Today

Markets traded lackluster and ended marginally in the red on Wednesday, extending the ongoing consolidation phase. After a flat start, the Nifty edged higher initially, but failed to sustain the momentum, primarily due to pressure from heavyweight stocks. It then moved within a narrow range and eventually settled at 24,812.05.
 
Markets will react to the outcome of the US Fed policy meeting during early trades on Thursday. The US Federal Reserve maintained their policy rates for a fourth straight policy, but signalled two more rate cuts in 2025. 
 
We recommend maintaining a cautious approach until there is more clarity. In the meantime, participants can consider selectively accumulating stocks that are showing relative strength amid the volatility, with a preference for large-cap and stronger mid-cap names.
 
 

Stocks Recommendations, June 19: Religare Broking

 

Bharti Airtel Limited | LTP: ₹1,865.90 | Buy | Target: ₹1,990 | Stop-loss: ₹1,800

Only a handful of stocks have shown consistent strength during the recent volatile phase, and Bharti Airtel is one of them. After breaking out of its consolidation range in March 2025, Bharti Airtel share price gradually moved higher and marked a new record high at 1917 level. For the past one and a half months, it has been trading in a narrow range while holding above its short-term moving average (20 DEMA), indicating a positive bias. The indications suggest a likely resumption of the uptrend, and participants can consider fresh long positions at the mentioned levels.
 

Fortis Healthcare Limited | LTP: ₹759 | Buy | Target: ₹820 | Stop-loss: ₹730

We are witnessing a noticeable strength in the healthcare space, particularly among hospital stocks, and Fortis is moving in line with this trend. Fortis Healthcare share price, recently, ended its five-month-long consolidation phase and reclaimed its record high. It is currently trading near the support zone of its short-term moving average, and the chart pattern suggests a steady rise from here.

Hindustan Unilever Limited | LTP: ₹,2276.70 | Sell Fut | Target: ₹2,110 | Stop-loss: ₹2,360

Among the key sectors, FMCG appears the weakest, with most stocks either under pressure or underperforming the broader market. Reflecting this trend, Hindustan Unilever share price has resumed its corrective phase after multiple failed attempts to surpass the resistance at its long-term moving average (200 DEMA). The overall structure, along with a fresh breakdown, indicates the continuation of the prevailing bearish tone.
   
Disclaimer: Ajit Mishra is SVP-Research at Religare Broking. Views expressed are his own. For further disclaimer from the analyst, visit: https://religareonline.com/disclaimer 

