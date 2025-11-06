Tata Motors demerger impact: Changes in F&O lot size, OI, Strikes explained

Tata Motors has split its auto business in two different verticals Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) and Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles (TMCV) with effect from October 1 in 1:1 demerger ratio. Meaning, Tata Motors shareholders now hold 1 share each of TMPV and TMCV. The Tata group auto-major had fixed October 14 as the record date for ascertaining eligible shareholders for getting TMCV shares. Post October 14, shares of Tata demerger arm traded as TMPV on the BSE and NSE at an adjusted price of ₹400, as against the earlier day's close of ₹661 per share. The company is in the process of getting TMCV shares listed, which may take up to 60 days depending on the requisite permissions from the stock exchanges. ALSO READ | Explainer: Tata Motors demerger and what it means for shareholders Meanwhile, existing TMPV shares which also trade in the derivatives segment more commonly known as the futures & options (F&O) market underwent the following transmission post demerger.
Here's all you need to know that changes in Tata Motors F&O contract to TMPV:
Old Contracts Expiry: All Tata Motors F&O monthly contracts (October, November and December) were settled on October 13, a day ahead of the record date for demerger.
Launch of new TMPV contracts: TMPV F&O contracts were launched on October 14 with all three months expiries. Currently, TMPV contracts are available for trading for November, December and January 2026 series. ALSO READ | Tata Motors split: How will passive funds respond to CV arm demerger? Lot Size: There was no change in Lot Size. Both the earlier Tata Motors contracts and the now TMPV contracts trade in multiples of 800 shares in the F&O market. Option Strike Prices: As TMPV debuted around ₹400-mark, the current November series Calls and Puts options are available at Strike Price - between in a wide range of ₹300 - ₹520.