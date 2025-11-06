Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 07:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Tata Motors demerger impact: Changes in F&O lot size, OI, Strikes explained

Tata Motors demerger impact: Changes in F&O lot size, OI, Strikes explained

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles so far has seen tepid trade in the F&O segment compared to other auto peers; market experts believe the stock could trade in a range for now.

Tata Motors demerger: TMPV F&O data hints at a likely rangebound trend for now, say analysts.

Tata Motors demerger: TMPV F&O data hints at range-bound trade for now.

Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 7:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Motors has split its auto business in two different verticals Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) and Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles (TMCV) with effect from October 1 in 1:1 demerger ratio. Meaning, Tata Motors shareholders now hold 1 share each of TMPV and TMCV.  The Tata group auto-major had fixed October 14 as the record date for ascertaining eligible shareholders for getting TMCV shares. Post October 14, shares of Tata demerger arm traded as TMPV on the BSE and NSE at an adjusted price of ₹400, as against the earlier day's close of ₹661 per share.  The company is in the process of getting TMCV shares listed, which may take up to 60 days depending on the requisite permissions from the stock exchanges.  ALSO READ | Explainer: Tata Motors demerger and what it means for shareholders  Meanwhile, existing TMPV shares which also trade in the derivatives segment more commonly known as the futures & options (F&O) market underwent the following transmission post demerger. 

Here's all you need to know that changes in Tata Motors F&O contract to TMPV:

  Old Contracts Expiry: All Tata Motors F&O monthly contracts (October, November and December) were settled on October 13, a day ahead of the record date for demerger.

 
  Launch of new TMPV contracts: TMPV F&O contracts were launched on October 14 with all three months expiries. Currently, TMPV contracts are available for trading for November, December and January 2026 series.  ALSO READ | Tata Motors split: How will passive funds respond to CV arm demerger?  Lot Size: There was no change in Lot Size. Both the earlier Tata Motors contracts and the now TMPV contracts trade in multiples of 800 shares in the F&O market.  Option Strike Prices: As TMPV debuted around ₹400-mark, the current November series Calls and Puts options are available at Strike Price - between in a wide range of ₹300 - ₹520. 

What does TMPV F&O data suggests

  Ajit Mishra, senior vice president – research at Religare Broking believes that TMPV continues to trade on a sluggish note, with lower trading participation compared to other auto peers.  The analyst expects TMPV to trade in the range of ₹400 - ₹420 for now based on the current open interest (OI) build-up in the options segment. Notable OI in Puts is visible at ₹400 Strike and highest OI in Calls stands at ₹420 Strike for TMPV.  The NSE data shows that TMPV Put-Call-Ratio (PCR) stands at 0.52, implying presence of 2 open positions in Call options for every Put. 

More From This Section

Stock market LIVE

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty up; Asian markets in green; LIC, Ola Electric Q2 results today

Factor-based investing gains ground in 2024 among fund houses, investors

Analyst's picks: BPCL, ICICI Lombard among top three stocks to buy today

trading

Nifty in bearish trend, support seen at 25,448: Check technical analysis

stock market rally, market rise

Stocks drop, as investors fret over tech valuations; gold rallies

Bhuvaneshwari A, managing director and chief executive officer, SBICAP Securities

PhysicsWallah IPO to open Nov 11; SBICAPS names Bhuvaneshwari as MD & CEO

Topics : Tata Motors Demerger Markets Tata Motors derivatives trading F&O stock

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBihar Election 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVEStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGroww IPOSamsung Galaxy Z TriFold LaunchLenskart IPO Allotment TodayGoogle Messages Nano Banana RemixBank Holiday on Guru Nanak JayantiUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon