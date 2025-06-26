Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 08:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dividend stocks: HDFC Bank, 18 others to go ex-date on June 27; full list

Dividend stocks: HDFC Bank, 18 others to go ex-date on June 27; full list

Among the said list of companies, automaker Swaraj Engines has declared the highest dividend, announcing a final dividend of ₹104.5 per share for financial year 2024-25 (FY25)

India’s largest private sector lender HDFC Bank has decided to pay a dividend of ₹22 per share to its shareholders, with the record date being fixed on June 27 for the same purpose

Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 8:46 AM IST

Dividend stocks today, June 26, 2025: Shares of HDFC Bank, Cipla, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Swaraj Engines, CARE Ratings, and 12 other companies are set to remain in the spotlight during today's trading session following their announcement of dividend rewards for their shareholders. Notably, shares of these companies will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, June 26, 2025, according to the BSE data.
 
The ex-dividend date marks the day when a stock begins trading without the right to receive the declared dividend. Thus, it becomes pertinent for investors to own the stock before the ex-date to ascertain their eligibility. The companies, however, finalise the list of eligible shareholders for the dividend based on their records on the record date.
 
 
Among the said list of companies, automaker Swaraj Engines has declared the highest dividend, announcing a final dividend of ₹104.5 per share for financial year 2024–25 (FY25). The company has set June 27, 2025, as the record date for determining eligible shareholders for their participation in the said announcement.  
This is followed by Maharashtra Scooters, which has announced a final dividend of ₹30 per share, as well as a special dividend of ₹30 per share for its shareholders. The company has also fixed the record date as June 27, 2025, for the same.
 
In continuation, Bajaj Holdings & Investment has announced to pay a final dividend of ₹28 per share to its shareholders for FY25. The company has also set June 27, 2025, as the record date for determining eligible shareholders for their participation in the said announcement.
 
Meanwhile, India’s largest private sector lender HDFC Bank has decided to pay a dividend of ₹22 per share to its shareholders, with the record date being fixed on June 27 for the same purpose.

Here is the complete list of stocks that will trade ex-dividend on June 26, 2025:

 
Company Ex-date Announcement Record date
Allied Blenders and Distillers June 27, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹3.6 June 27, 2025
Alufluoride June 27, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹3 June 27, 2025
Bajaj Finserv June 27, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 June 27, 2025
Bajaj Holdings & Investment June 27, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹28 June 27, 2025
Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers June 27, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.6 June 27, 2025
CARE Ratings June 27, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹11 June 27, 2025
Cipla June 27, 2025 Special Dividend - ₹3 June 27, 2025
Cipla June 27, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹13 June 27, 2025
HDFC Bank June 27, 2025 Dividend - ₹22 June 27, 2025
Jayant Agro Organics June 27, 2025 Dividend - ₹2.5 June 27, 2025
Maharashtra Scooters June 27, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹30 June 27, 2025
Maharashtra Scooters June 27, 2025 Special Dividend - ₹30 June 27, 2025
Rainbow Children's Medicare June 27, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹3 June 28, 2025
RPG Life Sciences June 27, 2025 Special Dividend - ₹4 June 27, 2025
RPG Life Sciences June 27, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹20 June 27, 2025
Sky Industries June 27, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 June 27, 2025
Swaraj Engines June 27, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹104.5 June 27, 2025
Syngene International June 27, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.25 June 27, 2025
Vaibhav Global June 27, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.5 June 28, 2025
Visaka Industries June 27, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.5 June 27, 2025
Welspun Living June 27, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.7 June 27, 2025
  (Sources: BSE/https://www.bseindia.com/corporates/corporates_act.html)

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 8:46 AM IST

Business Standard
