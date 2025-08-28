Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 06:49 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Trading guide, Aug 28: Here are key Nifty levels to watch; two ETFs to buy

Trading guide, Aug 28: Here are key Nifty levels to watch; two ETFs to buy

If Nifty falls below 24,673, it could be dragged down to the next support level near 24,340. On the upside, 24,900 is expected to offer short-term resistance, said Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities

share market stock market trading

The Nifty is now close to filling the entire upward gap that was formed between 24,673 and 24,852

Vinay Rajani Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 6:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Nifty View

After a gap-down opening of 68 points, in the first half-hour of trading, Nifty breached the crucial 20 and 50-day DEMA supports. A mid-session recovery attempt failed, and the Nifty resumed its downward journey, closing near the day's low. Nifty ended the session with a total loss of 255 points or 1.02 per cent, to close at 24,712. The Nifty is now close to filling the entire upward gap that was formed between 24,673 and 24,852. If it falls below 24,673, it could be dragged down to the next support level near 24,340. On the upside, 24,900 is expected to offer short-term resistance.
 

Buy Nippon India Silver ETF (SILVERBEES) CMP: ₹111.9 | Target: ₹117| Stop-loss: ₹108

US Silver as a commodity has broken out from symmetrical triangle on the daily chart. Primary trend of the underlying has been bullish with very good momentum. To utilise the bullish view on silver, traders can consider buying Nippon India Silver ETF.

Buy Nippon India ETF Hang Seng Bees, CMP: ₹460.95 | Target: ₹485 | Stop-loss: ₹445

Hang Seng Equity index has recently broken out from bullish cup and handle pattern on the daily chart. Hang Seng equity index has been one of the best performing equity index within the global equity markets in the current calendar year. To utilise the bullish view on this index, traders can consider buying Nippon India Hang Seng Bees ETF.
 
(Disclaimer: Vinay Rajani is a senior technical and derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.)

More From This Section

Investor

Share of young investors rebounds in FY26 after a dip in previous years

Indian Inc

India Inc's earnings pulse weakens after Q1: Top 5 EPS upgrades, downgradespremium

FMCG

Higher volumes, margins potential rerating triggers for FMCG companiespremium

Market gain, traders

Delhi traders call US tariff hike temporary, urge govt support for exports

share market

Textiles, jewellery stocks to remain in focus amid 50% US tariffs: Analysts

Topics : Stock Market Market technicals stock market trading Nifty NSE Nifty Markets ETFs silver ETFs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayHappy Onam WishesiPhone 17 Series Launch DateGold and Silver PriceSector Wise Trump Tariffs ImpactBank Holiday TodayR Ashwin Announced Retirement Garena Free Fire Max code TodayLatest News LIVEUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon