Top stocks to buy today, Aug 28: Ola Electric, RattanIndia Entp and more

Top stocks to buy today, Aug 28: Ola Electric, RattanIndia Entp and more

OLA Electric has witnessed strong volume buying at lower levels and has given a breakout of its falling trendline, signaling the beginning of a bullish trend, said Kunal Kamble of Bonanza

Stocks to buy today

Analyst recommends buying RattanIndia Enterprises and Craftsman Automation

Kunal Kamble Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 7:04 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Stock Recommendations:

RattanIndia Enterprises

RattanIndia stock took support at its support zone and formed a rounding pattern, with the breakout confirmed on June 9, 2025. Post-breakout, the stock rallied towards its potential target of 69 before witnessing profit booking back to the breakout level. A doji formation followed by selling pressure was observed, but in the current week buyers regained control, pushing prices higher and sustaining above the supply zone, reflecting strong buying dominance. Rising volumes further confirm buyers’ interest, while the price trading above all major EMAs strengthens the bullish outlook. 
 
On the momentum front, RSI, after cooling off, has turned upward, supporting the price action. Directionally, DI+ and DI–, after converging towards the mean, have again resumed their prevailing bullish structure, further validating the trend, with ADX above the DI lines confirming strength in the upmove.
 
 
Accumulation Zone: ₹58.20 – 55.60 
 
Stop Loss: ₹47.50 
 
Target: ₹75 – 88

Craftsman Automation

Craftsman Automation stock is taking support at its 21 EMA and has bounced back, closing near its high, which reflects buyers’ interest even at elevated levels. The rise in volumes further confirms active participation from buyers. The price structure remains strong as it is trading well above all major EMAs, which are trending upward, indicating a sustained bullish setup. 
 
On the momentum front, RSI is placed in the higher zone, reaffirming the bullish sentiment in the stock. Directional indicators, after a brief consolidation, have realigned with the prevailing positive trend, while ADX trading above the DI lines signals strength in the ongoing move.
 
Accumulation Zone: ₹7,160 – 6,970 
 
Stop Loss: ₹6,680 
 
Target: ₹7,600 – 7,800

Ola Electric Mobility

OLA Electric stock has witnessed strong volume buying at lower levels and has given a breakout of its falling trendline, signaling the beginning of a bullish trend. At the resistance zone, the stock faced some profit booking, leading to a throwback toward the breakout level. However, it took support at the 9 EMA and bounced back, suggesting that the 9 EMA is likely to act as a strong support going forward. The stock has now resumed its prevailing uptrend, backed by fresh volume buying, which further strengthens the bullish sentiment. RSI, after cooling off, has started to turn upward, supporting the positive price action. On the directional front, DI+ trading above DI- indicates a bullish bias, while ADX above DI- reflects strength in the ongoing move.
 
Accumulation Zone: ₹48.50 – 51 
 
Stop Loss: ₹44
 
Target: ₹58 – 62
 
(Disclaimer: This article is by Kunal Kamble, senior technical research analyst at Bonanza. Views expressed are his own)

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 6:49 AM IST

