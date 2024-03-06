Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Dollar Industries spurts 10%, hits 52-week high on heavy volumes

Average trading volume on the counter jumped over 10-fold today with a combined 1.08 million equity shares, representing 1.9% of total equity of Dollar Industries, changing hands on the NSE and BSE

market, markets, stock market, stock, stocks rise, stock rally

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2024 | 2:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Dollar Industries hit a 52-week high of Rs 544.05 as they spurt 10 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday's intraday trade amid heavy volumes, in an otherwise weak borader market.

At 02:12 PM, the stock of the garments & apparels makers was up 9 per cent to Rs 541.15 as compared to 0.3 per cent gain in the S&P BSE Sensex. In comparison, the S&P BSE Midcap and S&P BSE Smallcap index are down 1.1 per cent and 2 per cent, respectively.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Average trading volume on the counter jumped over 10-fold today with a combined 1.08 million equity shares, representing 1.9 per cent of total equity of Dollar Industries, having changed hands on the NSE and BSE. The stock had hit a record high of Rs 665 on January 20, 2022.

Dollar Industries is primarily engaged in manufacture and sale of hosiery products in knitted inner wears, casual wears, and thermal wears. The company has a substantial pan-India presence and has established its market abroad, in countries like UAE, Oman, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Yemen, Iraq, Nepal, and Sudan in the past few years.

In the October-December quarter (Q3FY24), the company's total income increased by 16.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-oY) to Rs 333 crore, while the total volume grew by around 30.4 per cent YoY. Net profit for the quarter grew significantly by 128.9 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 17.7 crore.

The management said that raw material prices have stabilised and high-cost inventory is no longer within the system. This helped the company to improve its gross profit margin, which has increased by 375 basis point Y-o-Y to 33.9 per cent in Q3FY24.

A strong revenue outlook, coupled with stable raw material prices and strong push towards premiumisation, will help the company sustain and grow in margins. "The strong growth witnessed in Force NXT portfolio gives us the confidence that the premium segment will continue to play a vital role in achieving sustained revenue and profitability growth in the future," the management said.

Also Read

Stocks to Watch today, Feb 7: Nykaa, ONGC, UPL, Britannia, Biocon, Paytm

Stocks to Watch today, Feb 6:Paytm, BLS E-Services, Adani Power, ZEE, Nykaa

Stocks to Watch today, Feb 8: Banks, Auto, Zomato, Adani Ports, LIC, TCP

Stocks to Watch on Jan 16: HDFC Bank, Jio Fin, RVNL, HFCs, Nalco, Angel One

Stocks to Watch today, Jan 5: Sobha, Dabur, Grasim, REC, Jupiter Wagons

Motherson tanks 6% as promoter sells 4.4% stake; to dilute holding further

Adani Group in discussions to offer $1.2 billion more bonds by June

Will pharma stocks continue their dream rally in FY25?

Indiabulls Real Estate dips 13% on MIDC order to vacate land in Nashik

Gold hits new high; Jewellery related shares dip up to 5% on demand worries

Topics : Buzzing stocks Dollar Industries Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2024 | 2:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protests LIVELatest News LiveGold Price TodayWater Crisis in BengaluruAccentureIndia vs England 5th Test Playing 11Maha Shivratri 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon