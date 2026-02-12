Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 07:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / DPIIT notifies 100% FDI in insurance companies under automatic route

DPIIT notifies 100% FDI in insurance companies under automatic route

In an Indian insurance company having foreign investment, at least one among the chairperson of its board, its managing director and its chief executive officer, shall be resident Indian citizens

Budget 2025: Govt allows 100% FDI in insurance, easing foreign entry

As per the Press Note No. 1 (2026 Series), 100 per cent FDI is allowed in the insurance companies under automatic route | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 7:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the Commerce and Industry Ministry has notified 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) in the insurance sector following the enactment of legislation in this regard.

The Government of India has reviewed the extant FDO policy on insurance sector and has made the amendments under the Consolidated FDI Policy of 2020, as amended from time to time, the DPIIT said in a notification.

As per the Press Note No. 1 (2026 Series), 100 per cent FDI is allowed in the insurance companies under automatic route.

In case of Life Insurance Corporation of India, only 20 per cent is permitted through automatic route.

 

In an Indian insurance company having foreign investment, at least one among the chairperson of its board, its managing director and its chief executive officer, shall be resident Indian citizens, it said while specifying other conditions.

Also Read

Trump Tariffs, Tariffs, Indian export, trade

Trade agreements open doors, but India still isn't investment-readypremium

M Nagaraju, secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance

DFS drafts Financial Inclusion 2.0 roadmap, focuses on universal bankingpremium

Life Insurance Council, Insurance

Leading South Korean insurers explore entry into India's $130 bn market

Technology, Startups, Space startup, Food delivery

Govt rolls out startup status for deeptechs, extends recognition to 20 yrs

Bima Sugam, insurance, life insurance, health insurance, group insurance

Commission expense ratio of life insurers rises to 6.86% in FY25

Parliament passed Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha (amendment of insurance laws) Bill, 2025, in December. Subsequently, after the President's assent, the Bill became law.

The government notified February 5, 2026, as the date for enforcement of most provisions of the Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha (amendment of insurance laws) Act, 2025.

The regulations include governance, capital participation (including 100 per cent FDI), policyholder protection measures and institutional oversight, which will become operational immediately, while Section 25 has been kept out of the first phase of implementation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

stock market, BSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty hints at flat start amid mixed cues; Nikkei 225 hits 58k

3 stock ideas for today

AIIL a bounce play; Coforge, Jubilant Food in downtrend, show tech charts

Nifty outlook and stocks to buy today

Nifty outlook: Index to consolidate; Ajit Mishra suggests 3 stocks to buy

Royal Enfield, Eicher Motors

Growth focus likely to keep margins under pressure for Eicher Motorspremium

Linde India

Linde seeks shareholder approval for ₹417 cr RPTs with Praxair India

Topics : Commerce ministry DPIIT FDI inflows Insurance Sector Insurance industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 7:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSA vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup LIVEBangladesh ElectionsNifty Outlook TodayICICI Prudential AMC Banks Stake PurchaseBharat Bandh TodayIMD Weather Update TodayVande Mataram New RulesGold and Silver Price TodayQ3 Results Today