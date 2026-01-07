ECM activity dip in 2025 despite record IPO year: Kotak Investment Banking

The overall equity capital markets (ECM) volume declined in 2025, even as initial public offerings (IPOs) boomed, Kotak Investment Banking said at its annual media roundtable.

Overall ECM fundraising totalled ₹5.1 trillion in 2025, down from ₹6.1 trillion in 2024, despite IPOs hitting a new high last year. The decline in overall ECM mopup was driven by lower follow-on offerings and sell-downs. Follow-on includes qualified institutional placements (QIPs), follow-on public offerings (FPOs), and rights issues. Sell-down includes block deals and offer-for-sale (OFS).

Follow-on volumes contracted by 53 per cent in CY25 to ₹89,761 crore, against ₹1.9 trillion in the previous year. Sell-down volumes also declined in 2025 to ₹2.30 trillion, compared to ₹2.6 trillion in 2024.

In IPOs, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) emerged as demand and price leaders, accounting for an average of 60 per cent of the anchor book in 2025, up from 40 per cent in 2024. New-age technology IPOs took centre stage, posting average listing gains of 38 per cent, more than three times the average for all IPOs.

“Typically, the mid- and large-cap IPOs have done very well. There has been better price discipline and better outcomes for everyone concerned,” said V Jayasankar, managing director and whole-time director of Kotak Investment Banking.

Jayasankar added that IPOs with an issue size of above ₹3,000 crore achieved an average listing gain of about 19 per cent, compared to 9 per cent for IPOs with smaller issue sizes.

“IPO activity dramatically increased in the second half, and this is something we have been noticing for a couple of years. There is greater activity in the second half. Financial institutions group (FIG), new-age tech, and industrials were the sectors leading IPO activity,” said Jayasankar.

Going forward, ECM fund mopup is expected to cross ₹6 trillion, the investment bank said.

Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd