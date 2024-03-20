Eicher Motors rallies 6% after UBS upgrades stock to 'Buy', sees 35% upside

Shares of Eicher Motors sprinted 5.9 per cent to Rs 3,938.6 per share on the BSE in Wednesday's intraday trade after global brokerage UBS upgrade the stock to 'Buy' from 'Neutral'.

In a March 20 note, the brokerage also raised its target price on the stock to Rs 5,000 from Rs 4,300 -- a 34.5 per cent upside from the stock's last close of Rs 3,718.

According to reports, the brokerage is upbeat on the company's prospects due to promising growth outlook of Royal Enfield.

"We think the market is missing continued strength in Royal Enfield's addressable market, lackluster response to competition, its strong customer connect, and the start of a multi-year upgrade cycle among existing customers," it said.

The domestic sales volumes of Royal Enfield, according to UBS, is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10 per cent between financial year 2024 - 2026, compared to the industry growth between 6 per cent and 7 per cent.

Eicher Motors Limited is the listed parent of Royal Enfield, the global leader in middleweight motorcycles. The world's oldest motorcycle brand in continuous production, Royal Enfield has made its distinctive motorcycles since 1901.

Royal Enfield's motorcycle line-up includes Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650, Classic, Bullet, and Thunderbird models in 350 and 500cc displacement, and Himalayan, powered by the new LS410 engine.

During the October-December quarter, Eicher Motor's total domestic sales volume (under RE) grew 6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to about 213,400 units. The company launched Himalayan 450 in India in Q3, and Shotgun 650 in the UK and European markets in Jan’24.

RE's market share in Europe was 9 per cent at the end of 9MFY24, 8 per cent in America, and 9 per cent in the Asia Pacific. EIM, analysts believe, leads the domestic high-end motorcycle market by a wide margin despite intense competition.

Overall, EIM's Q3FY24 standalone revenue grew 13 per cent/3 per cent Y-o-Y/Q-o-Q to Rs 4,050 crore backed by realisation gains of 10 per cent/4 per cent Y-o-Y/Q-o-Q to Rs 177.8k per motorcycle, as newly launched products enhanced the pricing mix. Ebitda grew 30 per cent/2 per cent Y-o-Y/Q-o-Q to Rs 1,110 crore, accompanied by 365bps Y-o-Y

margin expansion to 27.5 per cent (-42bps Q-o-Q).

"We increase our FY24/FY25 Ebitda estimates by 7 per cent/3 per cent and PAT by 6 per cent/3 per cent to factor in the introduction of high-end variants, a better product mix, and easing costs. We also introduce FY26 forecasts, penciling in a revenue/Ebitda/ PAT CAGR of 11 per cent/15 per cent/18 per cent for the company over FY23-FY26. We rasie our target price to Rs 4,045 (vs Rs 3,601 earlier); we retain HOLD," analysts at BOB Capital had said post Q3 results.

Those at Nuvama Institutional Equities, meanwhile, said it expects a revenue CAGR of 9 per cent over FY23–26E driven by replacement demand, new products, and recovery in exports.

"Recent launches such as Meteor 650, Himalayan 450, Shotgun 650 along with the upcoming line-up have potential to support growth. We reckon the earnings CAGR would be 17 per cent led by expanding scale and better net pricing. We retain 'BUY' with a target of Rs 4,400," it had said.

UBS, on its part, expects Eicher Motors' Ebitda to grow at an 18 per cent CAGR driven by domestic demand and a continued favourable backdrop for exports.

Valuation support

UBS believes shares of Eicher Motors are trading at a 20 per cent discount to Bajaj Auto's one-year forward price-to-earnings multiple compared to a 50 per cent premium over the last five years.

Currently, Eicher Motors is trading at a one-year forward price-to-earnings multiple of 23.11 times, compared to Bajaj Auto's 28.64 times, it said.

So far in the current calendar year, Eicher Motors has shed 10.2 per cent on the BSE as against an unchanged BSE Sensex. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 4,201.70 on December 4, 2023, and a 52-week low of Rs 2,835.95 on March 28, 2023.