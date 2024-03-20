Stocks to Watch on March 20: Voda Idea, JK Cement, TCS, Star Health, IFCI

Stocks to Watch on March 20, 2024: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are looking to start Tuesday's trade with slim gains as US Fed's rate outcome remain on investor radar today.

At 8:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures were up 48 points at 21,934 over Nifty futures’ last close.

Markets in Asia-Pacific were mostly trading in green this morning, while those in China and Hong Kong underperformed after the PBOC held its 1-year and 5-year loan prime rates steady.



In the US overnight, the Dow Jones rose 0.83 per cent, the S&P 500 reached a new record, rising 0.56 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.39 per cent.

Stocks that may see action today:

Vodafone Idea: ATC Telecom has asked Vodafone to convert the former's optionally convertible debentures worth Rs 1,440 crore into equity shares of the telecom company.

UltraTech Cement: The CCI has approved the company's acquisition of Kesoram Industries' cement business.

SBI Cards: It has declared an interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per share for FY24.

TCS: US-based Central Bank, which is a leading Midwest regional bank, has selected TCS BaNCS to modernise its core technology.

JK Cement: JK Cement said it has submitted the winning bid for "Mahan coal block" and "West of Shahdol (South) coal block" in the recent commercial coal mine e-auction. However, the allocation order is yet to be issued and Coal Mine Development and Production Agreement is yet to be signed.

Aurobindo Pharma: It has received US FDA approval for Mometasone Furoate Monohydrate Nasal Spray in strength of 50 mcg per spray.

GPT Health: Q3 revenue of the company rose 4.2 per cent YoY to Rs 96.6 crore. Net profit grew 37 per cent to Rs 11.5 crore.

Star Health: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 35.74 lakh shares or 0.61 per cent stake in the company at Rs 540 apiece via bulk deals, NSE data showed.

NBCC: The company’s subsidiary, HSCC (India), has secured a Rs 14 crore work order.

IFCI: Its board has approved a preferential issue to the government (its promoter) against a capital infusion of Rs 500 crore in FY24.

Protean eGov Technologies: Sudeep Bhatia has resigned as CFO of the company effective June 14, 2024.

Venky's: The company has started commercial production at Kesurdi unit to manufacture veterinary medicines powders (600 tonnes/annum) and veterinary medicines liquids (300 kilolitres / annum) to cater to growing demand from poultry industry.

Shakti Pumps: The board has approved a QIP of up to Rs 200 crore at a floor price of Rs 1,272.09 per share.

LT Foods: Abakkus Asset Manager LLP bought 33.93 lakh shares or 0.97 per cent at Rs 162.04 apiece via bulk deals, showed BSE data.