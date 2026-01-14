Wednesday, January 14, 2026 | 05:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Elara pegs FY27 Nifty target at 30,000, sees earnings-driven gains

Elara pegs FY27 Nifty target at 30,000, sees earnings-driven gains

Elara Capital sees nearly 17 per cent upside in the Nifty by FY27, with the next phase of market gains expected to be driven by corporate earnings growth rather than valuation expansion

Indian equities, Indices, Stock Market, Trading

Elara Capital sees Nifty hitting 30,000 by FY27-end, driven by a broad-based earnings recovery rather than valuation expansion.

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 4:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Elara Capital has set a Nifty target of 30,000 for the financial year ending March 2027, implying nearly 17 per cent upside from current levels.
 
The brokerage believes the outlook for the next two years will be shaped more by an improvement in corporate earnings than by any meaningful expansion in valuations.
 
After a subdued start to FY26, Nifty earnings are expected to compound at 14–15 per cent through FY27 and FY28, the brokerage said.
 
The brokerage estimates Nifty earnings per share to rise from an estimated Rs 1,096 in FY26 to Rs 1,281 in FY27 and Rs 1,463 in FY28, translating into earnings growth of about 17 per cent in FY27 and 14 per cent in FY28.
 
 
Elara expects the recovery to be supported by a softer earnings base and a combination of macro and policy triggers, including double-digit nominal GDP growth in FY27, a slower pace of fiscal consolidation alongside continued pro-consumption measures, and a benign interest rate environment with supportive liquidity conditions.

Also Read

Indian stock markets are off to a shaky start to 2026.

70% of Nifty 500 stocks in red in Jan 2026: What's next for Indian markets?

Indian Hotels Company, IHCL

Nomura initiates Buy on Indian Hotels; cites ADR growth, asset-light model

Asian stocks

Asian markets rise as yen hits weakest since 2024 on Japan election hopes

markets, stock markets, indian stock markets

Buoyed up by Gor's optimism on trade deal, markets end in green

Manappuram Finance

Manappuram Finance shares up 3.2% after denying delay in Bain Capital dealpremium

 
FY26 earnings, however, are expected to remain under pressure due to pricing fatigue in consumer staples and healthcare, subdued growth in IT services amid weak global demand, and regulated returns in utilities. As rate-cut transmission improves, consumption recovers and operating leverage kicks in, earnings growth is expected to re-accelerate meaningfully from FY27, Elara said.
 
The brokerage has also flagged a sharp improvement in the breadth of earnings growth. In FY26, only four sectors — consumer discretionary, telecom, energy and materials — are expected to post double-digit profit growth, indicating a narrow, cyclical-led recovery.
 
By FY27, the number of sectors delivering double-digit profit growth is expected to rise to seven, with industrials (17 per cent), consumer staples (11 per cent) and financials (11 per cent) joining materials and discretionary. This, Elara said, would signal a more balanced and sustainable recovery.

More From This Section

Stock market live updates on January 14, 2026: Nifty, Sensex, Groww, Bank of Maharashtra, metal stocks

Stock Market Close: Sensex down 245 pts, Nifty at 25,666; IT, realty top losers, metals outperform

Ajmera Realty share price rose on January 14, 2026

Ajmera Realty up 10% on ₹1,431-cr sales in 9MFY26; hopes to beat guidance

IFCI share price rose on Tuesday, January 13, 2026

IFCI share price surges over 17% in two sessions; should you buy?

Union Bank of India becomes the first Public Sector Bank to join the Account Aggregator Ecosystem

Nifty PSU Bank index rallies 2%, hits record high; what's driving PSBs?

Union Bank of India share price jumped to the highest level since July 17, 2017

Union Bank of India jumps 8% to multi-year high as Q3 net profit rises

Topics : Stock Market Nifty Equity markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 4:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGroww Q3 ResultsHDFC AMC Q3 ResultsQ3 Result TodayBMC Elections 2026 DetailsUS Visa NewsBank Holiday TodayIMD Cold Wave Read WarningInfosys Q3 Results