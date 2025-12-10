Wednesday, December 10, 2025 | 04:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / EMS stocks slip as Dixon Tech, Amber Ent drop up to 9%; here's why

EMS stocks slip as Dixon Tech, Amber Ent drop up to 9%; here's why

Kaynes Tech stock has recently taken a hit following concerns around the company's accounting disclosures, which made market participants nervous

EMS stocks tumble on Wednesday

Stock market nifty Sensex

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 4:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of industrial products firms like Dixon Technologies Ltd. and Amber Enterprises Ltd. slipped in trade on Wednesday, dragged down by continued selling in peer Kaynes Technology.
 
Dixon Technologies' stock fell as much as 9.2 per cent to Rs 12,261 per share during the session, but later pared losses to close 8.6 per cent lower. Likewise, the stock of other Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) players like Amber Enterprises and PG Electroplast tumbled 2.7 per cent and 3.6 per cent, respectively. 
 
Dixon Tech shares are down 31 per cent so far this year, while Amber Enterprises and PG Electroplast are down 11 per cent and 45 per cent, respectively.
 

Why were EMS players under pressure?

The plunge in today's session came on the back of persistent selling pressure seen in the counter of Kaynes Technology. The stock fell over 10 per cent in Wednesday's session. The stock is down 29 per cent so far this month, the steepest since January 2025. 
 
As many as a combined 10.33 million equity shares representing 15.4 per cent of the total equity of the company changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

Also Read

Royal Enfield Himalayan 2021

Eicher Motors zooms 51% so far in CY2025; hits record high in weak market

initial public offering, IPO

Last day! Corona Remedies IPO closes today; subscription rises 50x, GMP 25%

Berger Paints share price

Berger Paints may shine brighter; Geojit upgrades to 'Buy' on margin hopes

YES Securities on hotel sector in India

YES Sec picks top hotel stocks as it sees higher room rates in metro cities

Kaynes Technology stock cracked 9% in Wednesday's intra-day trade.

Kaynes Tech stock falls 9% on heavy volumes despite company's clarification

 
Kaynes' stock has recently taken a hit following concerns around the company’s accounting disclosures, which made market participants nervous.  Kotak Institutional Equities, last week, flagged in a report inconsistencies in the company’s related party transactions, an ambiguous accounting treatment of goodwill or reserve adjustments under acquisitions, and sharp additions to intangibles for technical know-how, among other issues at the company. READ MORE ABOUT THE COMPANY HERE
 
However, the company, on Tuesday, clarified that it has not entered into any negotiations to change its statutory auditor, refuting a recent media report that suggested the company was considering such a move.
 
Under related party transaction (RPT) disclosures, the company inadvertently failed to report reconciled balances between subsidiary companies, ICICI Securities said.
 
Although the reporting was missed at the company’s end, it seems like a negligence sort of error rather than anything on the governance front. The overall P&L and balance sheet are not misstated. Similarly, post management’s clarification on other issues, it seems sub-par disclosure created misinterpretation rather than management’s malafide intention, the brokerage firm said in the company update.

More From This Section

Amish Shah, head of India research at BofA Global Research

Nifty could outrun S&P in 2026, mirror earnings growth: Amish Shah, BofA

stock market, BSE

Stock Market Close: Sensex ends 275pts lower; Nifty at 25,758; SMIDs, Consumer Durables, IT top drag

Voltamp Transformers share price

Emkay trims target on Voltamp Transformers by 12%, but retains 'Buy'

share market stock market trading

Aequs lists at 13% premium; analysts flag upside with caution; find out why

Reliance share price today

RIL soars 27% so far in 2025; set for best yearly performance in 5 years

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Sensex Nifty Markets Dixon Technologies Amber Enterprises Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 3:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPO Listing LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayApple Noida StoreIndigo Crisis UpdatesEicher Motors Share PriceGold 2026 OutlookSBI Card's New Lounge RulesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon