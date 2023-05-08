Equitas Small Finance Bank zooms 8% on solid March quarter results



The bank, after market hours on Friday, reported a 58 per cent jump in net profit for the March quarter at Rs 190 crore, its highest-ever, on the back of betterment of asset quality and expansion of its business. Shares of Equitas Small Finance bank soared 7.5 per cent to Rs 78.35 per share in Monday’s intra-day deals on Friday after the lender’s net profit swelled 58 per cent on year in the March quarter of FY23 (Q4FY23). at 9:55 AM, the shares were around 5 per cent higher at Rs 76.4 apiece as against 0.8 per cent rise in the benchmark S&P BSe Sensex. The BSE Bankex index, meanwhile, was up 1.4 per cent.



Operationally, Equitas’ operating profit grew around 35 per cent YoY with flat provisions on a yearly basis. Net Interest Income (NII) growth of 30 per cent YoY and proceeds from the sale of written-off loans to ARC drove strong revenue performance, while operating In a filing with the stock exchanges, Equitas Small Finance Bank said, newer products like housing finance, used car and merchant OD continue to scale-up.



Reported net interest margin (NIM) was marginally up sequentially, primarily driven by lower interest reversals from slippages, as yield on advances was flat QoQ, while cost of funds increased ~20 bps QoQ. expenses were up 35 per cent YoY, driven by employee additions.

Deposit growth was strong as well, at roughly around 35 per cent YoY/ 8 per cent QoQ. The growth in advances (35 per cent YoY/12 per cent QoQ) was broad-based with small business loans up ~35 per cent YoY, vehicle finance 38 per cent YoY, and microfinance 35 per cent YoY, indicating focus on growth across all verticals.