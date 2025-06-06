Friday, June 06, 2025 | 07:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Equities rally on liquidity boost from surprise RBI repo rate cut

Equities rally on liquidity boost from surprise RBI repo rate cut

The Sensex closed at 82,189, up 747 points (0.9 per cent), while the Nifty 50 index settled at 25,003, gaining 252 points

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

The market breadth was positive, with 2,194 stocks advancing and 1,832 declining.

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 7:43 PM IST

Indian equities rose on Friday, with benchmark indices posting their biggest single-day gains in three weeks, after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) delivered a larger-than-expected 50-basis-point repo rate cut. The move, aimed at bolstering liquidity and stimulating economic growth amid global financial headwinds, sent rate-sensitive sectors soaring.
 
The Sensex closed at 82,189, up 747 points (0.9 per cent), while the Nifty 50 index settled at 25,003, gaining 252 points (1.02 per cent)—marking their best performance since May 15.
 
Both indices also ended the week in positive territory, rising about a per cent each after two consecutive weeks of losses. The rally added ₹3.6 trillion to the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms, which now stands at ₹451 trillion.
 
 
The central bank’s surprise rate cut—its third in 2025—follows a 25-bps reduction in February (the first since May 2020). Additionally, the RBI slashed the cash reserve ratio (CRR) by 100 bps to 3 per cent, with a phased implementation between September and December. Together, these measures are expected to inject ₹2.5 trillion into the financial system. 

"Several external headwinds—ranging from US tariff policies and global trade tensions to sluggish worldwide growth and geopolitical risks—have weighed on domestic economic prospects, reinforcing the rationale for monetary easing. With enhanced liquidity and reduced borrowing costs, conditions are now set for sustained economic momentum and a market recovery. This stimulus could propel Indian equity markets beyond their current trading range, potentially pushing the Nifty past 25,000 and toward previous highs of 26,200," said Dhiraj Relli, Managing Director and CEO of HDFC Securities.
 
The market breadth was positive, with 2,194 stocks advancing and 1,832 declining. Barring two, all Sensex stocks gained. HDFC Bank, which rose 1.4 per cent, was the biggest contributor to the Sensex’s gains, followed by Bajaj Finance, which rose 4.9 per cent and was the best-performing stock on the index.
 
“Monsoon-linked sectors such as fertilisers, agrochemicals, rural finance, and two-wheelers will be in focus, backed by forecasts of an above-average monsoon in 2025. We expect Indian markets to witness a gradual up-move, supported by positive sentiment following the anticipated RBI rate cut and optimism surrounding a potential US-India trade agreement, with officials from both sides meeting in New Delhi this week to finalise the first phase of the proposed deal. Meanwhile, global headwinds—including unexpected shifts in US tariffs and ongoing geopolitical tensions—may induce volatility,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research – Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Sensex RBI repo rate Indian equities stock markets

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 7:43 PM IST

