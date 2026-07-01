ER&D companies may face further pressure after KPIT Tech's share rout

KPIT indicated a deterioration in business momentum during Q1FY27 due to actions by some European automakers, or original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which had also issued recent profit warnings and provided an adverse business outlook. KPIT said Q1FY27 performance would be materially below earlier expectations because of a sudden drop in revenue during the last few weeks following the adverse outlook from European OEMs.

KPIT expects a 1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in reported dollar revenue in Q1FY27. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin and net profit margin are also expected to decline quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), disproportionately more than the decline in revenue. The management believes the weakness is temporary and expects clients' cost-cutting initiatives to accelerate outsourcing and AI-led automation over the long term.

A 1 per cent Y-o-Y decline in dollar revenue implies a sequential constant-currency decline of about 4 per cent. The affected clients are likely to include BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen. BMW is KPIT's largest client, contributing 12 per cent of revenue. The short notice has left little opportunity to implement cost controls and, therefore, KPIT expects sharp declines in Ebitda and net profit margins on a Q-o-Q basis in Q1FY27.

The management said the significance of the impact became apparent only recently. As a result, FY27 may prove to be a weak year for pure-play ER&D companies, with implications potentially extending into FY28. H1FY27 is expected to remain subdued, although KPIT believes growth will continue to be driven by products and solutions, trucks and off-highway vehicles, and the US, Korea and Indian markets, while passenger vehicle business will be supported by new client additions. Given the weak Q1FY27 and limited visibility on growth until Q4FY27, FY27 could see a Y-o-Y decline in revenue. FY26 revenue was down 1.4 per cent compared with FY25.

Investments in autonomous driving, after-sales services and full-vehicle engineering continue to gain traction. KPIT is also implementing AI-led productivity improvement and cost-containment initiatives while investing in AI-led products and solutions. It expects profit growth during H2FY27, with strong Q-o-Q growth in Q4FY27.

KPIT has historically commanded premium valuations because of its consistent sector-leading growth. It remains well positioned to benefit whenever outsourcing gathers pace. However, there may be further near-term downside to earnings.

The current situation may have arisen because of cyclical slowdowns and difficult macroeconomic conditions triggered by the Iran conflict and its impact on energy and commodity prices, supply chain disruptions and inflation. European automakers are also facing tariff-related issues and competitive pressure from Chinese OEMs.

KPIT is diversifying beyond passenger vehicles to trucks, off-highway vehicles and micromobility, among other segments, while expanding beyond Western and Japanese markets in search of new clients. It is also developing AI-led solutions to help clients remain competitive. The company may invest 3-5 per cent of sales in research and development to build its AI-led portfolio.

Rather than reducing the total addressable market, the current environment is likely to extend timelines for KPIT's growth and margin improvement. If the management's assessment is correct that current conditions will eventually lead to greater outsourcing opportunities, the company could see a rebound once these opportunities translate into visible revenue.

Prior to the advisory, KPIT was trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 21 times estimated FY27 earnings. Earnings per share (EPS) estimates are now being cut by 15-20 per cent for FY27. Some analysts with 'reduce' ratings have also lowered their valuation multiples to around 17 times FY27 estimated earnings.