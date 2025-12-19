Ex-date alert! Canara Robeco AMC, 7 others to remain in spotlight next week

Shares of Canara Robeco Asset Management Company, Nuvama Wealth Management, Nectar Lifesciences, Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works, Pulsar International, Vineet Laboratories, Prakash Pipes, and Yug Decor are expected to be in focus next week, from December 22 to December 26, 2025, due to various corporate actions, including dividends, stock splits, rights issues, and share buybacks.
According to data from the BSE, Canara Robeco Asset Management Company and Prakash Pipes will trade ex-dividend, while Nuvama Wealth Management, Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works, Pulsar International, Vineet Laboratories, and Yug Decor will go ex-date for their respective rights issues. Nectar Lifesciences will trade ex-date for its share buyback.
Here is a roundup of the key corporate actions and stock details for the upcoming week:'
Stocks trading record-date for Dividend
Canara Robeco AMC dividend
Canara Robeco Asset Management Company has declared an interim dividend of ₹1.50 per share. The record date for the dividend is December 22, 2025. This marks the company’s first dividend announcement since its listing on the stock exchange on October 16, 2025.
Prakash Pipes dividend
Prakash Pipes has announced an interim dividend of ₹1 per share. The record date for the dividend is December 24, 2025.
Stocks trading ex-date for subdivision (stock-splits)
Nuvama Wealth Management stock-split
Nuvama Wealth Management will split its equity shares in a 1:5 ratio, where one equity share of ₹10 each will be subdivided into five shares of ₹2 each. The record date for the stock split is December 26, 2025.
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works stock-split
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works has approved a stock split of 1:2, meaning one equity share of ₹10 will be split into two shares of ₹5 each. The record date for the stock split is December 22, 2025.
Shares trading ex-date for rights issues
Pulsar International rights issue
Pulsar International has announced a rights issue to raise up to ₹35.7 crore by issuing 35,69,50,000 rights equity shares at Re. 1 each. The record date for the rights issue is December 22, 2025.
Vineet Laboratories rights issue
Vineet Laboratories has proposed a rights issue of 99,87,258 fully paid-up equity shares at ₹30 per share (including a premium of ₹20 per share and face value of ₹10 per share), aggregating to ₹29.96 crore. The record date for this rights issue is December 23, 2025.
Yug Decor rights issue
Yug Decor will issue 53,94,635 equity shares at ₹10 each under its rights issue, raising a total of ₹5.39 crore. The record date for eligibility is December 23, 2025.
Shares trading ex-date for buyback
Nectar Lifesciences share buyback
Nectar Lifesciences will buy back up to 3 crore fully paid-up equity shares, representing 13.38 per cent of the company’s total equity, at a price of ₹27 per share. The record date for determining eligibility for the buyback is December 24, 2025.