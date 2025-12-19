Friday, December 19, 2025 | 12:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Energy stocks to gain from SHANTI Bill, says Elara Capital; top bets here

The reforms introduced under SHANTI, passed by Parliament on December 17, Elara believes, address critical investment barriers and align India with global standards

energy stocks

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

India’s nuclear energy sector is poised to benefit from the Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) initiative, as the country’s leading energy players, NTPC, Tata Power, Jindal Nuclear, Reliance, and Adani Power, are aggressively pursuing small modular reactors (SMRs) to bolster their clean energy strategies, according to Elara Capital.
 
The brokerage, in its report, noted that NTPC is targeting 30GW through SMRs to replace older coal plants. Jindal Nuclear plans 18GW by CY47 using SMRs, while Tata Power is shifting its focus towards clean energy. Reliance has allocated $5.7 billion for energy projects, including nuclear, and Adani Power aims for 30GW to transition away from coal. Engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firms such as L&T, BHEL, Power Mech, MTAR Technologies, and Walchandnagar Industries are expected to support large-scale deployment.
 
 
The reforms introduced under SHANTI, passed by Parliament on December 17, Elara believes, address critical investment barriers and align India with global standards. "This shift is seen as pivotal in attracting private capital for both research and development, as well as operations within India’s nuclear sector," said Elara in its report.
 
The SHANTI Bill, according to Elara, "liberalises India’s nuclear sector for private participation and accelerates the 100GW capacity push by CY47." The Bill repeals the Atomic Energy Act of 1962 and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act of 2010, while establishing a robust regulatory framework to ensure the safe and secure utilisation of nuclear energy. "It allows private firms to hold equity in projects, foreign investment via joint ventures and sovereign funds, and public-private partnerships to accelerate capacity addition, including deployment of small modular reactors (SMRs)," said Elara in its report.

Liability reforms strengthen bankability

The SHANTI Bill, introduced in 2025, also lays out a more pragmatic liability framework, according to Elara. The Bill caps operator recourse rights to contractual cases or intentional damage, with tiered liability limits based on installation type. It also proposes the creation of a Nuclear Damage Claims Commission to expedite claims. "These changes address key investment deterrents, aligning India with global norms to attract private capital for R&D and operations," the report noted.

The push for 100GW nuclear by CY47

The brokerage points out that, in its push to reach 100GW of nuclear capacity by CY47, the Indian government announced a Nuclear Energy Mission in the 2025-26 Union Budget, focusing on SMRs. The mission includes an allocation of INR 200bn to develop at least five indigenously designed SMRs by CY33. Elara Capital adds, "To facilitate implementation, amendments to the Atomic Energy Act and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act have been undertaken, easing regulations while empowering the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) with statutory oversight for safe expansion in power, healthcare, and industry." India’s current installed nuclear capacity stands at 8.8GW, making up just 3 per cent of the country’s total electricity generation.

Top investment bets

Elara Capital has assigned a Buy rating on several leading firms, including NTPC, Power Grid Corporation, Tata Power, Adani Energy Solutions, JSW Energy, NHPC, Torrent Power, NLC India, SJVN, CESC, ACME Solar Holdings, and PTC India.
 
However, the brokerage has assigned a Reduce rating to NTPC Green Energy and the Indian Energy Exchange, while recommending an Accumulate rating for Coal India. 
Company Ticker Rating Mcap (INR mn) CMP (INR) Target Price (INR) Upside (%)
NTPC NTPC IN BUY 34,469 321 462 44
Power Grid Corporation PWGR IN BUY 26,871 315 456 44
Coal India COAL IN ACCUMULATE 26,237 385 432 12
Tata Power TPWR IN BUY 13,384 379 540 42
Adani Energy Solutions ADANIENS IN BUY 12,994 978 1649 68
JSW Energy JSW IN BUY 9,171 426 579 36
NTPC Green Energy NTPCGREEN IN REDUCE 2,844 90 104 16
NHPC NHPC IN BUY 8,320 30 45 50
Torrent Power TPW IN BUY 3,110 1275 1513 19
NLC India NLC IN BUY 3,710 242 320 32
SJVN SJVN IN BUY 3,183 29 39 35
CESC CESC IN BUY 2,432 166 228 37
ACME Solar Holdings ACMESOLAH IN BUY 1,576 235 360 53
Indian Energy Exchange IEX IN REDUCE 1,384 140 138 -1
PTC India PTCIN IN BUY 529 162 210 30
  (Source: Elara Capital)   
(Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by the brokerage in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.)
   

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

