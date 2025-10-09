Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 07:43 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Further consolidation ahead for Nifty? Here's today's outlook and top picks

Further consolidation ahead for Nifty? Here's today's outlook and top picks

Religare Broking's Divya Parmar continues to maintain a 'buy on dips' strategy and recommends focusing on opportunities with a favourable risk-reward setup

Religare Broking's top stock picks today

Religare Broking's top stock picks today

Divya Parmar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Stock market outlook

Markets traded sideways on Wednesday and ended with a mild downtick, taking a breather after the recent surge. After a quiet start, the Nifty moved within a narrow range for most of the session and eventually settled near the day’s low at 25,046.15. On the sectoral front, most sectors, barring IT, closed lower, with realty and auto among the top losers. The broader indices also lost nearly half a per cent each, mirroring the overall sectoral weakness.
 
With the earnings season underway, focus now shifts to TCS's quarterly results, scheduled for Thursday, October 9. As IT remains one of the lagging sectors, market participants will closely watch how sentiment evolves post its numbers.
 
 
On the index front, indications point toward further consolidation, albeit with a positive bias. We continue to maintain a "buy on dips" strategy and recommend focusing on opportunities with a favourable risk-reward setup, particularly within sectors showing consistent relative strength, such as auto, metals, and PSUs, while remaining selective in others.

Stocks Recommendations

The Federal Bank | LTP: ₹202.61| Recommendation: Buy | Target: ₹216| Stop-loss: ₹195

Federal Bank exhibits a bullish technical structure, with prices decisively breaching key moving averages accompanied by a notable surge in volume, indicating renewed accumulation. The recent breakout follows an extended consolidation phase, reinforcing upward momentum. A double-bottom formation on the daily chart further supports the likelihood of a trend reversal in favour of buyers. Traders may consider initiating long positions while maintaining disciplined risk management near established support levels.  

HPCL | LTP: ₹457.30| Recommendation: Buy | Target: ₹485| Stop-loss: ₹440

HPCL continues to display solid bullish momentum, trading firmly above its 50-, 100-, and 200-day exponential moving averages. The formation of successive higher highs and higher lows, along with rising volumes, reinforces the short-term uptrend. A clear breakout above the prior swing high further strengthens market confidence and signals scope for sustained upside. Traders may look to initiate long positions within well-defined risk parameters to benefit from the prevailing bullish tone and potential follow-through buying.

Vedanta | LTP: ₹472.70| Recommendation: Buy | Target: ₹505| Stop-loss: ₹455

The metal counter continues to exhibit strength, with VEDL moving in tandem. The stock has been consistently finding support at lower levels after brief bouts of profit-taking. Recently, it broke out of a resistance zone that had acted as a barrier multiple times. The stock now trades above the key moving averages, aligned in a bullish sequence, reinforcing the strength of the ongoing trend. The broader bias remains firmly positive, with an improving trend structure and sentiment favouring continued gains. Traders may consider initiating long positions within the defined range.  
 
(Disclaimer: Divya Parmar is a technical analyst at Religare Broking. Views expressed are her own.)
 

More From This Section

company results

Q2 earnings season may be a muted affair for India Inc amid weak demand

Nykaa, FSN, Makeup, E-commerce

Nykaa's faster growth keeps Street bullish, but valuations rich toopremium

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, SEBI Chairman

Sebi preparing action plan for quantum-safe computing: Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Jewellery, Indian consumers, consumer, shopping

Titan strikes gold this festival season with strong jewellery sales growthpremium

Nifty 50, Sensex, stock market rally, banks, IT stocks, Q2FY26 earnings, Sanctum Wealth, Geojit Investments, NSE, BSE, stock market news

Equity benchmarks inch lower on profit booking; IT jumps ahead of earnings

Topics : Market technicals Markets Sensex Nifty Stock Recommendations Markets Stocks to buy Stocks in focus Vedanta HPCL Federal Bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 7:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyTATA Capital IPOGold-Silver Price TodayKarwa Chauth DateKantara 2 Box Office CollectionNobel Prize in Chemistry 2025Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon