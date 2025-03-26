Wednesday, March 26, 2025 | 11:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Exide Industries, Amara Raja Energy gain up to 5% in trade; here's why

Exide Industries, Amara Raja Energy gain up to 5% in trade; here's why

The government decided to remove import duty on EV batteries and mobile phones to help local producers withstand the potential impact of reciprocal US tariffs

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Exide Industries and Amara Raja Energy & Mobility shares jumped up to 5.1 per cent in trade on March 26, 2025, on BSE. The stocks rallied after the Indian government on Tuesday said there would be no import duties on select goods used to manufacture electric vehicle (EV) batteries amid broader tariff cuts keeping in mind the reciprocal tariff imposition statement by US President Donald Trump set to take effect from April 2.
 
Around 11:00 AM, Exide Industries share price was up 1.28 per cent at ₹364.8 per share and Amara Raja Energy & Mobility share price was up 1.76 per cent at ₹1,073.1 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.11 per cent at 77,935.07. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹19,640.45 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹1,774.9 per share and the 52-week low was at ₹756.3 per share.
 
 
The government decided to remove import duty on EV batteries and mobile phones to help local producers withstand the potential impact of reciprocal US tariffs.
 
"We aim to boost domestic production and enhance export competitiveness by reducing duties on raw materials," Indian finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said ahead of a vote to pass Finance Bill 2025 in parliament. 

Also Read

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities recommends selling these two stocks today

BATTERY

Exide, Amara Raja stocks rise as Budget 2025 proposes custom duty exemption

market stocks us market share market bullish

Exide Industries shares jump 5% after mild profit, revenues growth in Q3

Exide and Amara Raja added a combined market value of about $2 billion in April as investors boosted their bets in the nascent clean car market.

Exide Industries Q3 profit dips 22% to Rs 158 cr, revenue at Rs 4,017 cr

market stocks us market share market bullish

Exide Industries gains 4% on pact with Hyundai Motor India for EV batteries

 
Around 35 items used to manufacture EV batteries and 28 items used in mobile phone manufacturing will be exempted from import duty, she added. 
 
Currently, to reduce the impact of 'reciprocal tariff' imposition by the US, India is engaged in talks to resolve tariff issues and come up with a bilateral trade pact.
 
Reuters reported earlier on Tuesday that New Delhi was open to cutting tariffs on more than half of US imports worth $23 billion in the first phase of a trade deal that the two nations are negotiating, citing two government sources.
 
Last week, an Indian parliamentary committee recommended that the government cut tariffs on the import of raw materials to support local manufacturers.

More From This Section

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Laxmi Dental share price advances 5% as Nuvama initiates with 'Buy' rating

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops 200 pts to 77,800; Nifty at 23,640; Financials, FMCG drag

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

Waaree Renewable Tech shares jump 5% on ₹232 crore LoA from parent

ipo market listing share market

Identixweb IPO opens today; check lot size, price band, GMP, key dates

Star Health

Star Health hits new low; stock tanks nearly 25% in 2 months, here's why

Topics : Exide Industries Amara Raja Batteries Limited Buzzing stocks Electric Vehicles Battery makers India imports import tariffs BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 MARKETS TODAY Markets Sensex Nifty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsRR vs KKR Pitch ReportBhupesh Baghel House CBI RaidActive Infrastructures IPO AllotmentIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon