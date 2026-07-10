F&O strategy: Deploy Bull Spread on MidCap Nifty, PNB Housing, says analyst
Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities recommends a 'Bull Spread' strategy on MidCap Nifty and PNB Housing Finance as the analyst notes a positive bias, and build-up of long positions at these counters.
Nandish Shah Mumbai
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Derivative strategy by HDFC SecuritiesBULL SPREAD STRATEGY ON MIDCP NIFTY Buy MIDCP NIFTY (28-July Expiry) 14700 CALL at Rs 203 & simultaneously sell 14900 CALL at 113 Lot Size 120 Maximum profit ₹13,200; if MIDCP NIFTY closes at or above 14,900 on 28 July expiry. Maximum Loss ₹10,800; if MIDCP NIFTY closes at or below 14,700 on 28 July expiry. Breakeven Point 14,790 Risk Reward Ratio 1: 1.22 Approx margin required ₹31,500 Rationale:
- Long build up is seen in the MIDCP NIFTY Futures, where we have seen rise in Open interest along with price rise.
- Short term trend remains strong as MIDCP NIFTY is placed above its important short term moving averages.
- It is forming higher top higher bottom candle stick pattern on the monthly charts.
- RSI Oscillator is in rising mode and placed above 50 on the daily chart.
F&O strategy in stocksBULL SPREAD Strategy on PNB HOUSING FINANCE Buy PNB HOUSING FINANCE (28-July Expiry) 1100 CALL at Rs 29.35 & simultaneously sell 1120 CALL at 20.75 Lot Size 650 Maximum profit ₹7,410; If PNB HOUSING FINANCE closes at or above ₹1,100 on 28 July expiry. Maximum Loss ₹5,590; If PNB HOUSING FINANCE closes at or below ₹1,080 on 28 July Expiry. Breakeven Point ₹1,108.6 Risk Reward Ratio 1: 1.33 Approx margin required ₹25,000 Rationale:
- Long build up is seen in the PNB HOUSING FINANCE Futures where we have seen rise in OI with price rising by 1.10%.
- Short term trend of the stock is positive as it is placed above its 5 and 20 day EMA.
- Stock price has broken out from the downward sloping trendline.
- RSI oscillator is in rising mode and placed above 60 on the daily chart, suggesting strength in current uptrend.
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Topics : Market technicals derivatives trading F&O Strategies Trading calls PNB Housing Finance Ltd technical analysis
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First Published: Jul 10 2026 | 7:08 AM IST