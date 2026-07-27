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Home / Markets / News / Falling crude prices help Sensex, Nifty snap five-day losing streak

Falling crude prices help Sensex, Nifty snap five-day losing streak

Benchmark indices gained around 1 per cent as easing geopolitical tensions pulled down crude prices, while the rupee emerged as the best-performing Asian currency

Brent crude, crude oil

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Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 6:50 PM IST

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Indian equities rose on Monday, with the benchmark indices snapping their five-day losing streak, as a sharp fall in Brent crude prices brought risk-on sentiment to equities. The benchmark Sensex on Monday ended the session at 76,836, a gain of 776 points or 1.02 per cent. Nifty, meanwhile, ended the session at 23,996, a gain of 229 points or 0.96 per cent. The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose by ₹5 trillion and was at ₹481 trillion. 
Brent crude prices declined 5.5 per cent—the biggest fall since May 25, 2026—and were at $87.3 per barrel after the pause in military action between the United States and Iran reduced fears of an immediate disruption to global energy supplies. 
 
Lower oil prices are particularly supportive for India because the country depends heavily on imported energy. A sustained fall in crude can ease inflationary pressures, reduce the import bill, improve the current account position, and limit pressure on the rupee. The rupee was the best-performing currency among its Asian peers on Monday, appreciating 0.71 per cent against the dollar to end the session at 95.89. 
A pause in military action between the United States and Iran brought relief to global markets after nearly two weeks of escalating strikes. Washington suspended its airstrikes late on Friday, and no further American attacks were reported over the weekend. Iran also held back, indicating that it would stop its attacks as long as the United States did the same. 
Going forward, investors will continue to closely monitor events in the Middle East to assess market trajectories. 

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“Indian equities are witnessing a short-term relief, as de-escalation in West Asia and the resultant fall in crude oil prices provided interim support. Going ahead, geopolitical developments and direction in crude oil prices are likely to be key drivers in the near term,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
Khemka added that the earnings season is expected to drive stock-specific action, alongside increased activity in the primary market. 
“Investors will closely monitor the US Federal Reserve's policy decision on Wednesday, followed by the Federal Reserve Chair's commentary for cues on the future interest rate path,” said Khemka. 
The market breadth was strong, with 2,720 stocks advancing and 1,638 declining. Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) remained net sellers of ₹1,688 crore, while domestic institutional investors were net buyers of ₹2,329 crore. Barring two, all Sensex stocks gained. Infosys, which gained 3.6 per cent, was the biggest contributor to Sensex gains, followed by Eternal, which rose 5.6 per cent. Index contributions depend on the weightage of a particular constituent and its movement on a given day. 
“Going forward, the zone of 24120-24150 is expected to act as an immediate hurdle for the index. A decisive move above the 24150 mark could trigger a fresh upswing, paving the way for a rally towards the 24300 level. On the downside, the 23900-23880 zone remains a crucial support area. As long as the index holds above this support band, the undertone is likely to remain positive,” said Sudeep Shah, Head - Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities.
 

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Topics : Sensex Stock Market Brent crude Indian equities

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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 6:50 PM IST

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