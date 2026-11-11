Festive demand, export recovery drive auto sector growth, says MOFSL

Disclaimer: This article is written by Motilal Oswal Wealth Management Research Desk. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised. The Indian The Indian automobile sector sustained healthy wholesale momentum in October 2026, driven by festive-season demand, channel restocking, and improved production capabilities. However, retail registrations declined YoY across segments, primarily due to a high base in the corresponding period last year, when the festive season extended into October, and GST-related reforms supported pre-festive purchases. The divergence between wholesale and retail trends indicates that manufacturers are benefiting from inventory replenishment ahead of the ongoing festive season, although the sustainability of end-consumer demand remains a key monitorable.

Passenger vehicles (PVs) continued to lead industry growth, with four major listed manufacturers reporting aggregate wholesale growth of around 20 per cent YoY, surpassing expectations. Performance was supported by healthy order backlogs, new product launches, capacity ramp-ups, and improving exports. The two-wheeler (2W) segment also maintained strong traction, with listed manufacturers, excluding one company whose monthly update was awaited, recording 19.6 per cent YoY wholesale growth. Robust export demand provided further support, with some manufacturers reporting growth of over 50 per cent. However, capacity limitations continued to constrain volumes for select players.

The commercial vehicle (CV) segment recorded encouraging growth, with aggregate wholesales of two reported listed manufacturers increasing around 28 per cent YoY. Healthy freight movement, improving demand across light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, and a recovery in exports supported volumes despite geopolitical uncertainties in West Asia. Conversely, the tractor segment remained subdued, with aggregate volumes declining around 12 per cent YoY, as uneven monsoon conditions, delayed festive demand, and a high base affected retail offtake.

Looking ahead, festive demand, improving rural liquidity and new product launches are likely to support near-term industry growth. The recovery in exports across PVs and CVs offers an additional growth lever, while capacity additions should help ease supply-side constraints. Nevertheless, growth is likely to moderate in 2HFY27 due to a high base following the GST-led demand recovery. Elevated commodity prices could also weigh on profitability, although price hikes and the anticipated moderation in raw material costs following the US mid-term elections may provide some relief.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE Overall, the medium-term sector outlook remains favourable, supported by steady volume growth, product launches, improving exports and a gradual recovery in rural demand. However, the sustainability of growth will depend on the pace of retail demand recovery, monsoon trends, channel inventory levels and movements in input costs.

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