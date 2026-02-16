FirstCry share price slumps 12% to record low after Q3 net loss widens

FirstCry share price today

Shares of Brainbees Solutions, the parent of FirstCry, nosedived over 12 per cent to hit an all-time low on Monday after the company’s net loss widened in the third quarter of current financial year (Q3FY26). The scrip opened gap down with a loss of 4 per cent at ₹259 and went on to make an intraday low and a fresh low of ₹236.80 on NSE, down 12.23 per cent.

From technical standpoint, the counter is currently trading lower than all the key moving averages (5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day). As of 2:38 PM, Brainbees Solutions share price was trading 11.1 per cent down at ₹239.50, as compared to a 0.65 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index. The counter has seen a trade of 7.8 million shares on NSE so far.From technical standpoint, the counter is currently trading lower than all the key moving averages (5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day).

In the last 12 months, FirstCry shares declined 40.84 per cent, as against a 11.6 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index.

Why did FirstCry share price fall today?

Brainbees Solutions share price was reeling under selling pressure in Monday’s session as the net loss widened in the December quarter (Q3FY26). The net loss was at ₹38.4 crore compared to ₹14.7 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The revenue of FirstCry increased 11.6 per cent on year to ₹2,423.6 crore in the third quarter compared to ₹2,172.3 crore. Despite the muted consumer sentiment, the company witnessed a sequential improvement in the Y-o-Y growth rate for the topline.

The adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 11.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹153.8 crore from ₹138.5 crore.

During the December quarter, there was a heightened competitive intensity in the diaper category, which led to pressure on growth and margins, FirstCry said in Investors’ Presentation. The company also witnessed supply chain volatilities in a few select categories, which impacted overall growth by 200 basis points in the December quarter (Q3FY26).

Despite reporting an increase in loss in the third quarter, FirstCry continues to be profit after tax (PAT) and free cash flow (FCF) positive in nine months of the current financial year (9MFY26), the company said in the Investors’ Presentation.

In the international business segment, Brainbees Solutions witnessed an elevated promotional activity led by two horizontal e-commerce players that entered these markets in 2024. The company is focused on sustainable growth while reducing the adjusted Ebitda losses by 25 per cent Y-o-Y in the third quarter in the overseas segment.

Brainbees Solutions believes that structurally, the growth rate for both online and offline channels will be much superior in the next financial year (FY27), given the current initiatives.

