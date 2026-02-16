Monday, February 16, 2026 | 03:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / FirstCry share price slumps 12% to record low after Q3 net loss widens

FirstCry share price slumps 12% to record low after Q3 net loss widens

The scrip fell as much as 12.23 per cent to record low of ₹236.80 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE)

FirstCry share price today; Brainbees Solutions share price today

FirstCry share price fell sharply on Monday. Photo: Bloomberg

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 3:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

FirstCry share price today

Shares of Brainbees Solutions, the parent of FirstCry, nosedived over 12 per cent to hit an all-time low on Monday after the company’s net loss widened in the third quarter of current financial year (Q3FY26). The scrip opened gap down with a loss of 4 per cent at ₹259 and went on to make an intraday low and a fresh low of ₹236.80 on NSE, down 12.23 per cent.  
As of 2:38 PM, Brainbees Solutions share price was trading 11.1 per cent down at ₹239.50, as compared to a 0.65 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index. The counter has seen a trade of 7.8 million shares on NSE so far.   From technical standpoint, the counter is currently trading lower than all the key moving averages (5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day).
 
 
In the last 12 months, FirstCry shares declined 40.84 per cent, as against a 11.6 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index.
 

Why did FirstCry share price fall today?

Brainbees Solutions share price was reeling under selling pressure in Monday’s session as the net loss widened in the December quarter (Q3FY26). The net loss was at ₹38.4 crore compared to ₹14.7 crore in the same quarter a year ago. 
 
The revenue of FirstCry increased 11.6 per cent on year to ₹2,423.6 crore in the third quarter compared to ₹2,172.3 crore.  Despite the muted consumer sentiment, the company witnessed a sequential improvement in the Y-o-Y growth rate for the topline.

Also Read

EIL

Engineers India zooms 22% in 2 day; stock hits 7-month high on huge volumes

Canara Bank stock traded with a 2% gain on Monday.

Canara Bank gains 2%; why PSB outperforms PSU Bank index on Monday?

Precision Wires India share price today

Precision Wires India surges 17%, stock hits new high as Q3 net doubles

Shakti Pumps (India) share price today

Shakti Pumps stock plunges 14% as Q3 net profit falls 70%

Religare Enterprises share price in focus

Religare Enterprises shares drop 5% after announcing demerger plan

 
The adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 11.1 per cent Y-o-Y  to ₹153.8 crore from ₹138.5 crore. 
   
During the December quarter, there was a heightened competitive intensity in the diaper category, which led to pressure on growth and margins, FirstCry said in Investors’ Presentation. The company also witnessed supply chain volatilities in a few select categories, which impacted overall growth by 200 basis points in the December quarter (Q3FY26). 
 
Despite reporting an increase in loss in the third quarter, FirstCry continues to be profit after tax (PAT) and free cash flow (FCF) positive in nine months of the current financial year (9MFY26), the company said in the Investors’ Presentation.
 
In the international business segment, Brainbees Solutions witnessed an elevated promotional activity led by two horizontal e-commerce players that entered these markets in 2024. The company is focused on sustainable growth while reducing the adjusted Ebitda losses by 25 per cent Y-o-Y in the third quarter in the overseas segment.
 
Brainbees Solutions believes that structurally, the growth rate for both online and offline channels will be much superior in the next financial year (FY27), given the current initiatives. 
 
============== 
Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised. 

More From This Section

Stock market live updates today, February 16, 2026

Stock Market Close: D-St stages late rally; Sensex jumps 650 pts; Nifty ends at 25,682; Banks rally

Subhash C. Aggarwal Chairman & Managing Director, SMC Global Securities

STT hike, US deal, NSE listing: SMC's Aggarwal decodes 2026 market roadmap

KFin Technologies share price, q3 results

KFin Technologies shares jump 6% on posting healthy Q3FY26 results

Bhel

BHEL trades firm after 7% decline in 4 days; stock up 1% on successful OFS

Swedish firm Recipharm buys Kemwell businesses for Rs 1360 cr

Blue Jet Healthcare tanks 19% in 2 days; nears issue price; here's why

Topics : firstcry Buzzing stocks Markets stock market trading Q3 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 3:22 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To Buy TodayFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentIndian Passport Ranking 2026IIT JEE Mains Result 2026Inox wind Share India Ai Summit 2026Personal Finance