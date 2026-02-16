Engineers India share price today

Share price of Engineers India Limited (EIL) moved higher by 9 per cent to ₹219.90, its highest level in the past six months, on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. In the past two trading days, it zoomed 22 per cent.

The stock price of the public sector undertaking (PSU) company was quoting at its highest level since July 2025. It had hit a 52-week high of ₹255.25 on July 11, 2025.

Till 02:08 PM; the average trading volumes at the counter jumped over five-fold with a combined 77.91 million shares representing 13.9 per cent of the total equity of EIL changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

Engineers India post strong Q3 results

For the October to December 2025 quarter (Q3FY26), EIL reported a multi-fold jump in standalone profit at ₹301.7 crore , on the back of higher revenue. The company had posted net profit of ₹88.1 crore in the same period a year ago. The revenue from operations increased 59 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹1,193.6 crore from ₹750.2 crore in Q3FY25.

ALSO READ | Precision Wires India surges 17%, stock hits new high as Q3 net doubles As on December 31, 2025, EIL total order book position stood at ₹12,537.9 crore, providing revenue visibility for the upcoming quarters.

ICICI Securities view on Engineers India

Analysts at ICICI Securities expect the consultancy revenue to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20 per cent over FY26–29E led by an order book of 4x TTM, which is margin accretive at 22 per cent. The brokerage firm said they are baking in 25 per cent consultancy margins in FY27E and FY28E each.

In January 2026, it secured Dangote Refinery consultancy project, estimated at ₹3,150 crore, which would take the consultancy order book to an all-time high of ₹10,000 crore (5.6x TTM). EIL is trading at a pricey 34x FY27E core EPS (vs. historical average PE of 25x), the brokerage firm said. The stock, however, has achieved the analyst’s target price of ₹215 per share.

ALSO READ | Shakti Pumps stock plunges 14% as Q3 net profit falls 70% Further ramp up in execution and sustained order inflow for the consultancy segment would be key growth drivers. Analysts expect the unexecuted order book to reach ₹10,500 crore, from its current level of ₹7,500 crore, by end-FY26E, driven by secured Dangote Refinery order. Robust pipeline of high-value orders: 1) IOCL Paradip (Phase II); 2) Kuwait and Middle East refineries and petchem projects in the near term.

EIL overview

EIL is a Government of India Enterprise under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. The company is principally engaged in providing design, engineering, procurement, construction, and integrated project management services primarily for oil, gas, fertilizers, steel, railways, power, infrastructure and petrochemical industries. It operates into two major segments namely consultancy and engineering projects and turnkey projects.

Considering the Government of India’s (GOI) thrust on National Gas Grids, EIL is best placed to exploit the opportunities in the pipeline sector which are likely to unfold in the next few years.

EIL is well-positioned to capitalise on India’s rising energy demand and the government’s continued thrust on infrastructure and energy self-reliance. The growing focus on domestic oil refining capacity, LNG infrastructure expansion and petrochemical development aligns strongly with EIL’s core competencies in the project management, engineering and consultancy services, the company said in its FY25 annual report.

The company is actively participating in major opportunities in sectors like biofuels, ethanol, green hydrogen and ammonia, which are gaining traction under the energy transition agenda. Strategic initiatives such as the National Green Hydrogen Mission, the expansion of city gas distribution, and ethanol blending programmes open up avenues for EIL to contribute as a key implementation partner, the company said. ========================================= Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.