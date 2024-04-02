IPL 2025: BCCI, owners to discuss auction purse on April 16 meeting

The top brass of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will meet with IPL team owners on the sidelines of the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 16.





BCCI has invited owners of the 10 IPL teams for an informal meeting. There could be discussions on a potential increase in auction purse for the franchises and player retention.

"The IPL owners have been invited for an informal meeting. There is no set agenda. Since IPL will be into its second month, it will be a good time for all stakeholders to get together," a BCCI official told PTI.





Likely discussions around the mega auction due later this year, covering player retention and the potential increase in the auction purse which currently stands at Rs 100 crore.

Who will be present at the meeting?

BCCI secretary Jay Shah, president Roger Binny and IPL chairman Arun Dhumal will attend the meeting.

Currently, teams are allowed to retain four players ahead of every mega auction, conducted once in three years and last held in 2022. The next mega auction will be held ahead of IPL 2025.

What changes could take place ahead of IPL 2025?

The salary purse of IPL teams is increased by Rs 5 crore while the number of retained players ahead of the IPL 2025 auction could be increased to five.