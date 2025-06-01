Sunday, June 01, 2025 | 11:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / FPIs infuse ₹19,860 cr in May on strong domestic fundamentals, global cues

FPIs infuse ₹19,860 cr in May on strong domestic fundamentals, global cues

This positive momentum follows a net investment of ₹4,223 crore in April, data with the depositories showed

FPI, Foreign portfolio investment

Going forward, FPIs are likely to continue their investment in India. Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Foreign investors continue to exhibit confidence in the country's equity market, injecting ₹19,860 crore in May driven by favourable global economic indicators and strong domestic fundamentals.

This positive momentum follows a net investment of ₹4,223 crore in April, data with the depositories showed.

Prior to this, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) had pulled out ₹3,973 crore in March, ₹34,574 crore in February, and a substantial Rs 78,027 crore in January. 

Going forward, FPIs are likely to continue their investment in India. However, at higher levels they might sell since valuations are getting stretched, VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments, said.

 

According to the data with the depositories, FPIs made a net investment of ₹19,860 crore in equities in May. The latest flow has helped narrow the outflow to ₹92,491 crore in 2025 so far.

Also Read

PremiumDIIs, FPIs, NSE-listed firms, March 2025 shareholding, Prime Database, mutual funds ownership, insurance companies investment, foreign investors, domestic equity market, Indian stock market

Easing investment norms: FPIs may take to lower rated corporate bonds

FPI, Foreign portfolio investment

Trump tariffs: FPIs withdraw ₹10,355 cr from equities in 4 trading sessions

Markets

Benchmark indices shed 1.8% in January as FPIs offload Rs 34,841 crore

FPI

FPI participation in Indian equity-derivative markets rising: SMC Global

market

Small, midcaps pip bluechips as stock market rebound gathers steam

India's equity markets witnessed a sharp resurgence in FPI activity in April. The sustained buying spree that began in mid-April continued in May too, reflecting renewed investor confidence.

Himanshu Srivastava, Associate director - Manager Research, Morningstar Investment, said that several factors influenced FPI flows in May. Globally, easing US inflation and expectations of interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve made emerging markets like India more attractive. Domestically, India's strong GDP growth, robust corporate earnings, and policy reforms enhanced investor confidence.

"Global macros like declining dollar, slowing US and Chinese economies and domestic macros like high GDP growth and declining inflation and interest rates are the factors driving FII inflows into India," Vijayakumar said.

In terms of sectors, FPIs have been buyers in autos, components, telecom and financials in the first half of May.

Apart from equities, FPIs invested ₹19,615 crore in debt general limit and ₹1,899 crore in debt voluntary retention during the period under review.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank stocks may feel Bank Nifty weight rejig pressure

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Rebound continues: Markets extend gains in May; small, midcaps shine

Premiumcash market, cash

Cash market turnover hits 8-month high in May on market recovery

Venture capital firm Peak XV Partners, formerly known as Sequoia India and Southeast Asia, has announced a 16 per cent reduction in its 2022 vintage fund as part of a strategic shift towards investing in a “measured manner” amid elevated valuations i

IVCA urges legacy VCFs to act fast on Sebi's one-time migration window

BSE, NSE, Stock Market, Market

Sensex down 182, Nifty at 24,751 as US tariffs keep investors cautious

Topics : India FPI FPI inflows FPIs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 01 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGT vs MI LIVE Score Gold-Silver Price TodayProstarm Info System IPO AllotmentLive News TodayPKL Auction Live UpdatesScoda Tubes IPOIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon