FPIs invest Rs 10,850 cr in just 4 trading sessions, due to stable economy

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continue to be buyers of Indian equities in May and invested Rs 10,850 crore in the last four trading sessions due to the country's stable macroeconomic environment

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : May 07 2023 | 11:14 AM IST
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continue to be buyers of Indian equities in May and invested Rs 10,850 crore in the last four trading sessions due to the country's stable macroeconomic environment, robust GST collection and better-than-expected corporate quarterly earnings.

This came following a net infusion of Rs 11,630 crore in equities in April and Rs 7,936 crore in March, data available with the depositories showed.

The March investment was mainly driven by bulk investment in the Adani Group companies by the US-based GQG Partners. However, if one adjusts for the investments of GQG in Adani Group, the net flow is negative.

Going forward, the appreciation in the rupee and good fourth-quarter results will aid in increasing capital flows to India, VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said.

According to data from the depositories, FPIs invested a net sum of Rs 10,850 crore in Indian equities in the last four trading sessions during May 2-5.

"FPIs would have been drawn to Indian stocks by the country's stable macroeconomic climate, strong GST collection figures, and better-than-expected corporate results," Himanshu Srivastava, Associate Director - Manager Research, Morningstar India, said.

In addition, recent market volatility and sporadic corrections, as well as the stability of the global financial system, improved investor mood, thereby triggering inflows, he added.

Geojit's Vijayakumar said India outperformed most markets in April. The principal reason for the outperformance is the sustained buying by FPIs.

On the other hand, FPIs pulled out Rs 2,460 crore from the debt market during the period under review.

In terms of sectors, FPIs made large purchases in financial services and continued buying capital goods in the second half of April. However, they were big sellers in IT.

So far this year, FPIs have taken out Rs 3,430 crore from equities and invested Rs 1,808 crore in the debt market.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 07 2023 | 12:05 PM IST

