close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Mcap of 4 of top 10 firms falls by Rs 56,006 cr, HDFC twins falls steepest

Four of the top 10 valued firms together lost Rs 56,006.15 crore in market valuation last week, with HDFC twins taking the biggest hit

Press Trust of India New Delhi
stock market, market, stock brokers

2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2023 | 10:12 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Four of the top 10 valued firms together lost Rs 56,006.15 crore in market valuation last week, with HDFC twins taking the biggest hit.

Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark fell by 58.15 points or 0.09 per cent.

While HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, HDFC and Bharti Airtel faced erosion in their valuation, Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited, ITC and Infosys were the gainers, with a combined addition of Rs 44,540.05 crore in their market capitalisation (mcap).

Shares of HDFC twins fell sharply on Friday amid reports that the merged HDFC entity could see significant fund outflow.

The valuation of HDFC Bank tumbled Rs 34,547.61 crore to Rs 9,07,505.07 crore, the most among the top 10 firms.

HDFC's mcap eroded by Rs 13,584.9 crore to Rs 4,95,541.41 crore and that of Bharti Airtel fell by Rs 6,356.46 crore to Rs 4,39,153.22 crore.

Also Read

IndianOil, Adani-Total, Shell lap up Reliance's KG-D6 gas; IOC top bidder

Kirit Parikh panel may recommend price caps to help moderate CNG rates

CNG, piped gas prices to be cut but no clarity on deregulation: Analysts

In line with new govt rules, Reliance re-auctions gas from its KG-D6 block

Kirit Parekh panel recommends 20% premium for gas production by ONGC, OIL

Nexus Select Trust to raise Rs 3,200 crore through IPO next week

Trent stays on growth track, stock rises 18% in 3 months; hit margins in Q4

HDFC twins sink 6% on MSCI weighting update; biggest 1-day fall in 3 years

Demand uncertainty may weigh on Havells stock; B2C sales show muted trend

HDFC twins take mkts down by 1%, BSE-listed firms investors lose Rs 1.4 trn

The market capitalisation of State Bank of India declined by Rs 1,517.18 crore to Rs 5,14,370.01 crore.

However, Reliance Industries added Rs 14,279.06 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 16,51,687.33 crore.

The mcap of Hindustan Unilever jumped Rs 10,949.09 crore to Rs 5,87,632.77 crore and that of ICICI Bank climbed Rs 6,583.1 crore to Rs 6,47,532.81 crore.

The market valuation of TCS rallied Rs 5,433.69 crore to Rs 11,82,184.61 crore and that of ITC advanced Rs 4,598.37 crore to Rs 5,32,975.54 crore.

The mcap of Infosys went up by Rs 2,696.74 crore to Rs 5,22,358.84 crore.

In the ranking of top 10 firms, Reliance Industries retained the tag of the most valued company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Infosys, State Bank of India, HDFC and Bharti Airtel.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Markets HDFC

First Published: May 07 2023 | 10:56 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Chinese users of Binance, FTX show holes in Beijing's cryptocurrency ban

Cryptocurrency
5 min read

Gold price rises Rs 220 to Rs 62,400, silver jumps Rs 1,150 to 78,250

gold, gold prices
1 min read

Nexus Select Trust to raise Rs 3,200 crore through IPO next week

ipo
4 min read

Bitcoin perpetuals becoming an even bigger driver of digital token's price

bitcoin, Crytpocurrency
3 min read
Premium

Trent stays on growth track, stock rises 18% in 3 months; hit margins in Q4

Trent
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Chinese users of Binance, FTX show holes in Beijing's cryptocurrency ban

Cryptocurrency
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon