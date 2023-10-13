close
Sensex (-0.68%)
66013.60 -452.78
Nifty (-0.62%)
19692.55 -122.20
Nifty Smallcap (0.18%)
5991.35 + 10.80
Nifty Midcap (-0.16%)
40595.85 -64.30
Nifty Bank (-0.85%)
44217.95 -378.75
Heatmap

From October 16, Bankex derivatives expiry date to shift to Monday

The exchange had chosen Friday as the expiry day for its relaunched Sensex and Bankex futures and options contracts to differentiate from market leader NSE

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2023 | 10:35 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

From October 16, BSE will move the expiry day of Bankex futures and options contracts from Friday to Monday. The bourse had announced the change in a notice in August. The expiry of Sensex derivatives contracts will continue to be on Friday.

"New contracts of S&P BSE Bankex with Monday expiry will be generated at the end of the day on October 13, 2023, and will be available for trading with effect from October 16, 2023," the  BSE notice had read. It added that the decision was based on market feedback.

"All the existing contracts of S&P BSE Bankes with expiry day as Friday will expire on October 13, 2023 end of day and will not be available for trading with effect from October 16, 2023," it added.

bankex

The exchange had chosen Friday as the expiry day for its relaunched Sensex and Bankex futures and options (F&O) contracts to differentiate from market leader NSE.

The traded value of Bankex on the previous weekly expiry on August 25 stood at Rs 4 crore, up from Rs 1.7 crore a week earlier. NSE and BSE have been staggering the expiry days for their popular derivatives products throughout the week to increase volumes.

The move is expected to boost volumes as traders tend to be more active on expiry days. The exchanges had earlier stated that the shift aims for balanced market development and avoiding concentration risk.

NSE's Nifty50— the most traded among all derivatives indices—expires on Thursday, while the second most popular contract, Bank Nifty, now expires on Wednesday. Before September, it used to expire on Thursday. Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services (Fin Nifty) derivatives contracts expire on Tuesday.

NSE had earlier planned to switch Bank Nifty expiry to Friday, the same as the current expiry schedule for BSE's Bankex, but later rescinded the move.

In July, the average daily turnover (ADTV) for NSE's F&O segment stood at Rs 303 trillion, a month-on-month growth of 17 per cent. BSE's ADTV for the derivatives segment stood at Rs 4.4 trillion, which is 4.4 times greater than the preceding month.

Also Read

IndusInd Bank: Adopt a bear spread strategy for the August expiry

Sensex sheds 505 pts from summit, ends 165 pts up; PSU banks crack; IT gain

Sensex ends 33 pts down in choppy trade; HDFC duo drops 3%, Maruti up 3.5%

RIL, ITC lift Sensex 418 pts, Nifty regains 18,700; MRF tops Rs 1-L mark

Sensex ends above 65,000, Nifty 19,300 for the first time; RIL zooms 2.5%

HCL Tech gains 3% on maintaining margin outlook; analysts remain positive

Infosys slips 4%, hits 6-week low on surprise revenue guidance cut in Q2

Global funds are beginning to pay more attention to India: Chris Wood

Stocks to Watch: Infosys, HCLTech, Maruti, IDBI Bank, Tata Motors, Religare

Stock Market Live: Sensex sinks 400 pts; SBI slides 2% on UBS downgrade


According to market observers, BSE's success in the derivatives segment has been due to market expansion rather than capturing NSE's market share.
Topics : F&O Derivative trading BSE BS Web Reports Futures & Options

First Published: Oct 13 2023 | 10:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTCS Q2FY24 resultLatest News LiveAdani Electricity Subsidised Power TariffCancelled & Diverted Train ListGold-Silver PriceIndia vs Pakistan Ticket PricesSpecial Trains for Ind vs Pak MatchOperation Ajay

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP leader Bandi dares AIMIM to contest outside HyderabadMadhya Pradesh needs 'new engine' and not 'double-engine': Punjab CM Mann

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup: Rohit surpasses Gayle for most sixes in international cricket

India News

World Cup 2023: Special trains from Mumbai to Ahmedabad for Ind-Pak matchPower utilities to offer subsidised tariff for Durga, Navratri Pandals

Economy News

NPCI Int'l to develop UAE's domestic card scheme in partnership dealIMF projects inflation, growth risks if Israel-Hamas conflict widens
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon