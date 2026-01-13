Tuesday, January 13, 2026 | 10:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gabion Technologies share lists at 10% premium; misses IPO GMP estimates

Gabion Technologies shares started their maiden trading session at ₹89 per share on the BSE SME, against the issue price of ₹81 per share, reflecting a premium of ₹8 per share or 9.88 per cent

Gabion Technologies share price

Gabion Technologies Share Price: Shares of industrial products maker Gabion Technologies India made a positive debut on the  D-Street on Tuesday, January 13, following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO), through which the company raised ₹29.16 crore from the markets.
 
Gabion Technologies shares started their maiden trading session at ₹89 per share on the BSE SME, against the issue price of ₹81 per share, reflecting a premium of ₹8 per share or 9.88 per cent.
 
However, the IPO listing came below grey market expectations. Ahead of the D-Street debut, the unlisted shares of the company were reportedly trading at a solid premium. According to unofficial market sources, the shares were trading at ₹112 per share in the grey market, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹31 per share, or around 38.27 per cent, over the IPO price band of ₹81 per share.  ALSO READ | Amagi Media Labs IPO opens today: Check GMP, price band, key dates, review
 

Gabion Technologies IPO details

Gabion Technologies IPO was an entirely fresh issue of 3.6 million equity shares, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component, as stated in the company’s Red Herring Prospectus (RHP). The public issue was priced in the band of ₹76–81 per share, with a lot size of 1,600 shares, and was open for subscription from Tuesday, January 6, 2026, to Thursday, January 8, 2026. 
The public offering saw exceptional demand, with subscription levels exceeding 768 times (768.12 times), according to BSE data. The surge was largely driven by non-institutional investors (NIIs) and retail investors.
 
Breaking it down, NIIs led the charge, oversubscribing their allotted portion by a staggering 1,085.88 times, while retail investors followed closely, with a subscription rate of 867.21 times. Even qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who showed comparatively lower interest, oversubscribed their portion by a robust 271.13 times.

The basis of allotment was finalised on Friday, January 9, 2026, with the company setting the issue price at ₹81 per share, the upper end of the price band.
 
As per the RHP, Gabion Technologies intends to utilise ₹22.11 crore of the net proceeds for working capital requirements, ₹1.05 crore for the purchase of plant and machinery, with the remaining funds earmarked for general corporate purposes.
 
KFin Technologies served as the registrar for the offering, while GYR Capital Advisors acted as the sole book-running lead manager.

