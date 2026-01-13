Amagi Media Labs IPO opens today: Check GMP, price band, key dates, review

Amagi Media Labs IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Amagi Media Labs, a Bengaluru-based SaaS company, opens for public subscription on Tuesday, January 13, 2026. The mainline offering comprises a combination of fresh issue of 22.6 million equity shares, aggregating to ₹816 crore, and an offer for sale of 26.9 million equity shares, aggregating to ₹972.62 crore.

Ahead of its IPO, Amagi Media Labs raised ₹804 crore from 42 institutional investors via an anchor book on January 12, 2025. The company allocated 22 million equity shares to anchor investors at the upper end of the price band of ₹343 to ₹361.

SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential MF, and HDFC MF collectively accounted for about 25 per cent of the total anchor allocation. Other marquee anchor investors include Fidelity, Motilal Oswal MF, HDFC Life Insurance, Tata MF, Franklin Templeton MF, 360 One, Baroda BNP Paribas MF, Amundi, PGIM MF, Bandhan MF, Susquehanna International Group (SIG), Bharti AXA, Isometry Capital, Societe Generale, Goldman Sachs, Creaegis, Edelweiss Tokio Life, and New Vernon Capital.

Amagi Media Labs IPO GMP

On Tuesday, the unlisted shares of Amagi Media were trading at ₹381, commanding a grey market premium of ₹20 or 5.5 per cent against the upper band price, according to the sources tracking unofficial markets.

Here are the key details of the Amagi Media Labs IPO:

Amagi Media Labs IPO key dates

The subscription window for the issue will close on Friday, January 16, 2026. The share allotment process is expected to be concluded by Monday, January 19. The company is expected to list its shares on the exchanges, NSE and BSE, on Wednesday, January 21, 2026.

Amagi Media Labs IPO lot size

Amagi Media Labs has set the price band for the issue in the range of ₹343 to ₹361 per share. The lot size for an application is 41 shares. Accordingly, a retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹14,801 to bid for at least one lot and in multiples thereof.

Amagi Media Labs IPO registrar, lead manager

MUFG Intime India is serving as the registrar for the issue. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Citigroup Global Markets, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, IIFL Capital Services, and Avendus Capital are the book-running lead managers.

Amagi Media Labs IPO objective

As per the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the company plans to utilise ₹550 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for expenses towards technology and cloud infrastructure. The remaining funds will be used for funding inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

Amagi Media Labs IPO eview

According to Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers, at the upper end price, the company is valued at 6.7x FY25 P/S, translating into a post-issue market capitalisation of ₹7,809.8 crore. The company has turned profitable in H1FY26, and, supported by strong operating leverage, is well positioned to deliver full-year profitability in FY26. The brokerage has assigned a 'Subscribe – Long Term' rating to the issue.