Galaxy Surfactants gains 6% after ICICI Prudential MF buys additional stake

Galaxy Surfactants gains 6% after ICICI Prudential MF buys additional stake

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, on April 1, 2025, purchased 2,97,500 shares at ₹2,092 per share, according to NSE Bulk deal data

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Galaxy Surfactants shares rose 6.3 per cent in trade on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, logging an intraday high at ₹2,224.65 per share on BSE. The uptick in the stock came after ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund increased stake in the company through a bulk deal. 
 
Around 11:06 AM, Galaxy Surfactants share price was up 5.31 per cent at ₹2,202.55  per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.63 per cent at 76,502.83. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹7,809.09 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹3,366.3 per share and the 52-week low was at ₹2,028.2 per share.
 
 
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, on April 1, 2025, purchased 2,97,500 shares at ₹2,092 per share, according to NSE Bulk deal data. As of December 2024, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund held a 1.02 per cent stake in the company, the BSE shareholding pattern showed.  
 
Besides, Nippon Life India held a 2.25 per cent stake, Kotak Mutual Fund

held a 3.88 per cent stake and Axis Mutual Fund held a 4.38 per cent stake under public shareholdings of mutual funds. 
 
The company's promoters Unnathan Shekhar and Shashikant Rayappa Shanbhag held the highest stake among other individual promoters, 11.92 per cent and 11.52 per cent respectively. Individuals/Hindu undivided family held 41.69 per cent stake in Galaxy Surfactants. 
 
Galaxy Surfactants is one of the leading players in the world of surfactants and specialty care ingredients focused on catering to the Home and Personal Care Industry. The company has six state of the art plants with four manufacturing facilities in India, one in Egypt, and one in USA, according to company's official website. 
 
Galaxy Surfactants produces a variety of surfactants and specialty ingredients, including anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants. These are used in the formulation of personal care products like shampoos, conditioners, lotions, and cleansers, as well as in household and industrial cleaning products. 
 
In the past one year, Galaxy Surfactants shares have lost 13.5 per cent against Sensex's rise of 2.8 per cent. 

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

