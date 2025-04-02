Faster upturn in sales drives manufacturing PMI to 8-month high in March

Manufacturing sector growth in India rebounded in March, recovering ground lost in February, as a faster upturn in total sales supported a sharper increase in output, according to a private survey released on Tuesday.
The Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), released by HSBC and compiled by S&P Global, rose to an eight-month high of 58.1 in March from a 14-month low of 56.3 in the previous month.
A figure above 50 in the index denotes expansion in manufacturing activity during the month, while a figure below 50 indicates contraction. The headline figure remained in the expansion zone for the 45th consecutive month.
“March's acceleration came despite a mild slowdown in international order growth. Buoyant demand led companies to tap into their inventories to meet increased client appetite, resulting in the most rapid decline in finished goods stocks since January 2022,” the survey noted.
It further observed that firms sought to counter declining stock levels by acquiring additional inputs at the quickest pace in seven months. Meanwhile, a stronger increase in purchase prices contrasted with a softer rise in selling charges.
“Helping boost the PMI was a stronger contribution from its largest sub-component: the New Orders Index. March saw total sales expand to the greatest extent since July 2024, with companies citing positive customer interest, favourable demand conditions and successful marketing initiatives,” the survey said.
Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist, HSBC, noted that although international orders slightly slowed, overall demand momentum remained robust, with the new orders index rising to an eight-month high of 61.5.
“Strong demand prompted firms to tap into their inventories, causing the fastest drop in finished goods stocks in over three years. Business expectations remained fairly optimistic, with around 30 per cent of survey participants foreseeing greater output volumes in the year ahead, compared to less than 2 per cent anticipating a contraction,” she added.
Although new export orders continued to increase strongly in March, the pace of growth retreated to a three-month low. Where international sales expanded, panellists cited gains from Asia, Europe and the Middle East.
“Several companies indicated that warehoused goods were used to meet rising sales requirements, which triggered the quickest drop in post-production inventories in over three years. To address potential stockouts, Indian manufacturers stepped up buying activity in March. Inputs were purchased to the greatest extent in seven months, and at a rate well above the series average,” the survey said.
On the employment front, the survey observed that recruitment was reined in as outstanding business rose at a marginal pace, slower than in February.
“Employment nevertheless rose at a solid rate in the context of survey data,” it added.