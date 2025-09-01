Monday, September 01, 2025 | 03:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Rupee hits record low for second session; pares losses to close flat

Rupee hits record low for second session; pares losses to close flat

Indian Rupee today: The domestic currency closed 1 paise higher at 88.20 against the dollar on Monday, according to Bloomberg

dollar, rupee, rupee vs dollar

dollar, rupee, rupee vs dollar

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Rupee hit a record intraday low for the second straight session on Monday but pared losses to end flat amid trade tensions and foreign equity outflows.
 
The domestic currency closed 1 paise higher at 88.20 against the dollar on Monday, according to Bloomberg. During the session, the currency fell to a record low of 88.34 against the greenback. So far this year, the rupee has depreciated 2.93 per cent, making it the worst performer among Asian peers.
 
The currency could remain under pressure as United States (US) tariffs, foreign portfolio investor outflows, and weakness in government bonds weigh on sentiment, according to Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP. Yields on the 10-year bond rose to nearly 6.70 per cent before easing to 6.59 per cent.
 
   
The 50 per cent tariffs are expected to hurt portfolio inflows, even as India continues talks with the US on trade and tariff issues, Bhansali said. So far this year, foreign portfolio investors have sold nearly ₹1.4 trillion in domestic equities.  

Also Read

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

August Slump: Over 2,300 stocks in red, market breadth hits six-month low

PG Electroplast

PG Electroplast stock jumps 5% on ₹1,000 crore deal with Maharashtra govt

BSE

3 reasons why BSE, MCX, Anand Rathi, NSDL shares surged up to 6% today

investing, investment, markets, trading

Apollo Micro shares hit record on contract wins; stock rallies 130% in 2025

trading

Zydus Wellness shares gain 9% post first overseas acquisition; details here

 
Meanwhile, India’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew 7.8 per cent in the first quarter (April-June) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), hitting a five-quarter high. However, Nominal GDP increased 8.8 per cent to ₹86.05 trillion during the June quarter. A slowdown is likely in the second quarter due to spillover effects from the tariffs, analysts said. 
 
Foreign exchange reserves fell by $5 billion to $691 billion as of August 22, 2025, as the RBI sold dollars to support the rupee. The central bank may allow further depreciation to maintain competitiveness against peers facing lower tariffs, Bhansali said. "Exporters who sold at 87.80 may now wait for further declines, while importers are advised to hedge on major dips and cover near-term payables on smaller ones."
 
In geopolitical news, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said New Delhi was committed to improving ties with China in a key meeting with President Xi Jinping on Sunday. Both leaders discussed the need to expand trade and investment ties against the backdrop of US tariffs.
 
The dollar index, a measure of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was down 0.13 per cent at 97.64. This comes after a US federal appeals court ruled that US President Donald Trump's trade tariffs were illegal. 
 
In commodities, crude oil prices rose amid the impact of US tariffs on demand. Brent crude price was up 0.93 per cent at 68.11 per barrel, while WTI crude prices were higher by 1.03 per cent at 64.67 per barrel, as of 3:40 PM IST. 
 

More From This Section

share market today live updates

Stock market highlights: Sensex ends 555pts up, Nifty at 24,625; SMIDs, Auto, Consumer Durables gain

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

Nifty Auto index up 3%; Bajaj, TaMo gain up to 5%; what's behind the rally?

Ather Energy, Ather, EV scooter, electric scooter

Ather Energy hits all-time high on unveiling new EL platform; buy or sell?

Ola Electric Mobility, Electric Vehicles, Auto industry, automobile manufacturer

Ola Electric zooms 54% in 12 trading days; what's driving EV 2W stock?

Eicher Motors share price

Eicher Motors shares rise 3% on August sales data; check key details here

Topics : Markets Rupee Indian rupee Rupee vs dollar US Dollar Brent crude oil currency market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 3:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSCO Summit 2025 LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraOTT Releases this WeekUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon