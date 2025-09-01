Monday, September 01, 2025 | 10:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ather Energy hits all-time high on unveiling new EL platform; buy or sell?

Ather Energy hits all-time high on unveiling new EL platform; buy or sell?

Ather Energy shares jumped 5.6 per cent on Monday and logged an all-time high at ₹475 per share on BSE, after the company unveiled its highly anticipated all-new EL platform

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

Ather Energy shares jumped 5.6 per cent on Monday and logged an all-time high at ₹475 per share on BSE. At 10:10 AM, Ather Energy’s share price was trading 3.53 per cent higher at ₹465.45 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.42 per cent at 80,140.97. 
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹1,109.46 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹475 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹287.3.

Why were Ather Energy shares buzzing in trade? 

The buying on the counter came after the two-wheeler electric vehicle (EV) company unveiled its highly anticipated all-new EL platform on Saturday, August 30, 2025. 
 
 
According to the company, the EL platform sets the stage for an entirely new generation of Ather scooters across multiple segments, redefining what performance, choice, and innovation mean for Indian riders.
 
The company also introduced AtherStackTM 7.0, featuring voice as a new medium of interaction with scooters, along with a host of new features designed to make tech more intuitive and easy to use. In addition, Ather announced its next-generation fast charger, enabling quicker charging for EV owners, along with updates to its existing product lineup.  Check: Vikran Engineering IPO Allotment Status

What is EL platform? 

Ather has developed a new electric scooter platform called "EL" to meet the varied needs of Indian buyers. This platform is flexible, allowing Ather to create many different scooter designs using the same core parts.
 
The EL platform was designed using extensive real-world data (2.6 million kilometers) and features a new chassis, motor system, and completely redesigned electronics. Its versatility means Ather can serve different customer groups, uses, and markets more affordably.
 
The simpler design and fewer components also make assembly 15 per cent faster and allow for up to twice as fast periodic services, extending the service interval to 10,000 km.

Should you buy Ather Energy shares?

Nomura has given ‘Buy’ on Ather Energy with a target of ₹458 per share. 
 
The brokerage believes the move of launching EL will continue to strengthen Ather’s position as a technology and innovation leader in the electric two-wheelers space, highlighting its focus on enhancing the overall rider experience. Additionally, the success of the next-gen fast-charging rollout and the timely commissioning of the Aurangabad facility will determine how quickly Ather can ramp production and maintain its competitive edge in the ecosystem.

Topics : Ather Energy Buzzing stocks The Smart Investor Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 10:26 AM IST

