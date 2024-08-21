Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Genus Power Infra shares reach lifetime high on large order win; details

Genus Power Infra shares reach lifetime high on large order win; details

Genus Power Infrastructures shares were locked in 5 per cent upper circuit, hitting their all time high at Rs 438.35 on Wednesday following a large order win by the company

shares

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 10:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Genus Power Infrastructures shares were locked in 5 per cent upper circuit, hitting their all time high at Rs 438.35 on Wednesday following a large order win by the company. By comparison; at 09:56 AM, the BSE Sensex was down by 0.13 per cent at 80,697 levels. 

The company on Wednesday in an exchange filing said that its subsidiary has received three letter of awards (LOA) worth totaling to Rs 3,608.52 crore for appointment of advanced metering infrastructure service providers (AMISPs).
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The order entails designing an advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) system, including the supply, installation, and commissioning with facility management services (FMS) for approximately 4.26 million smart prepaid metres, system metres, and distribution transformer (DT) metres, along with energy accounting on a design, build, finance, operate, and transfer (DBFOOT) basis, the company stated.

“With these recent orders, our total order book, including all SPVs and the GIC Platform, stands at about Rs. 28,000 crore (net of taxes). These concessions are for 8 to 10 years, providing clear visibility into the Company's robust future growth. As we celebrate this achievement, we remain dedicated to upholding the highest standards of quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction,” said Jitendra Kumar Agarwal, Joint Managing Director, Genus Power Infrastructures.

Last week the company’s subsidiary had also bagged another order worth totaling Rs 2,925.52 crore for designing AMI systems of about 3.75 million smart prepaid metres.

The company reported a significant revenue increase of 57.49 per cent year-on-year, reaching Rs 441.19 crore for April-June quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q1FY25). On a quarterly basis, revenue grew by 1.25 per cent. 

Net profit on the other hand surged by 109.67 per cent compared to the same period last year, amounting to Rs 48.33 crore. Sequentially, net profit rose by 98.48 per cent.

More From This Section

BSE, NSE, Indian share market, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty volatile; Mid, SmallCap indices hold gains

IPO

Orient Technologies IPO opens today: GMP jumps 15%; should you subscribe?

FMCG

Colgate, Pidilite, Britannia among Nuvama's top consumer bets; here's why

market stocks us market share market bullish

Stocks to watch, Aug 21: Ola Electric, Cyient DLM, PNB Housing Fin, L&T, Vi

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

F&O Insights: FIIs cover shorts in Bank Nifty; 24,600 is the key for Nifty


The company has a total market capitalisation of Rs 13,315.08 crore. Its shares are trading at a price to earnings multiple of 129.02 times with an earning per share of Rs 3.24. 

The share price of the company has zoomed 87.4 per cent year to date, while it has gained 104.7 per cent in the last one year.

Genus Power Infrastructures engages in designing, manufacturing, and executing static energy metres and metering installation projects for transmission and distribution networks.

Also Read

share market stock market trading

HG Infra stock gains 4% on emerging lowest bidder for project of Rs 781 cr

Cyient

Cyient gains 6% on 14.5% stake sale plan in subsidiary; Cyient DLM slips 3%

steel

SAIL, NMDC are down up to 9% in 1 month; is it time to buy steel stocks?

Stock broker

Broking shares rally; Angel, IIFL, ICICI Securities, MOFSL surge up to 18%

tech mahindra

Tech Mahindra shares reach 52-week high after 103 acre land sale: details

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Sensex Nifty BSE NSE Stocks in focus

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 10:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesBharat Bandh 2024Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon