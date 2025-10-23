Geojit Financial shares fall 3% after weak Q2 results; profit slips 59% YoY

Geojit Financial Services share price today: Shares of Kerala-based investment services company Geojit Financial Services fell nearly 3 per cent to hit an intraday low of 75.3 on the NSE after the company reported a disappointing set of numbers for the July-September quarter of fiscal 2025-26 (Q2FY26).
At 02:45 PM, the Geojit Financial stock was trading at ₹75. 55, down 2.3 per cent compared to the previous session's close of ₹77.36 on the NSE. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was trading 133 points or 0.44 per cent higher at 25,981 levels. The company's total market capitalisation stood at ₹2,108.21 crore. The stock's 52-week high stood at ₹144.49 and 52-week low stood at ₹60.73.
Geojit Financial Q2 results
In the Q2FY26, Geojit Financial reported a 59 per cent decline in its profit after tax (PAT) to ₹23.47 crore compared to ₹57.42 crore in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, the company's PAT fell 18 per cent from ₹28.67 crore. The company's total income for the quarter decreased 21 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹172.95 crore compared to ₹218.55 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. However, on a quarterly basis (Q-o-Q), its total income rose 13 per cent from ₹153.3 crore in the previous quarter.
However, the company's profit before tax (PBT) fell by 60 per cent to ₹30.3 crore from ₹75.5 crore, while sequentially it fell 17 per cent from ₹36.64 crore in the previous quarter.
Among the key segments, the company's revenue from the equity and equity-related services fell 37 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹81.64 crore compared to ₹128.85 crore in the year-ago period. However, financial products income rose 12 per cent to ₹62.33 crore from ₹55.73 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.
Geojit Financial Services is an investment services company in India, with a strong presence in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. As of 30 September 2025, the company’s Customer Assets stood at ₹1.09 trillion and has 1.58 million clients. The company has a network of over 500 offices spread across India and the GCC. BNP Paribas, CJ George, founder, chairman and managing director of Geojit and Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC), are promoters of the company. Geojit Financial Services has an extensive presence in the GCC region via joint ventures and partnerships: Barjeel Geojit Financial Services LLC in the UAE, BBK Geojit Business Consultancy and Information (KSCC) in Kuwait and QBG Geojit Securities LLC in Oman. The company also has a presence in Bahrain through a business partnership with the Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait.