Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 02:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Vardhman Textiles soars 11% after Q2 results beat on margins; check details

Vardhman Textiles soars 11% after Q2 results beat on margins; check details

Vardhman Textiles reported a 5 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹187.74 in Q2FY26 crore compared to ₹197.29 crore in the year-ago period

Vardhman Textiles Q2 results

Vardhman Textiles Q2 results

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 2:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vardhman Textiles share price: Shares of integrated textile manufacturer Vardhman Textiles surged over 11 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹454.25 on the NSE after the company reported strong operating performance in the September 2025 quarter (Q2FY26). 
 
At 01:50 PM, the Vardhman Textile stock was trading at ₹440.65, up 8 per cent compared to the previous session's close of ₹408.25 on the NSE. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was trading 155 points higher at 26,023.65 levels. The company's total market capitalisation stood at ₹12,793.97 crore. The stock's 52-week high stood at ₹563.95 and 52-week low stood at ₹361.10.
 

Vardhman Textiles Q2 results

In the Q2FY26, Vardhman Textiles reported a 5 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹187.74 crore compared to ₹197.29 crore in the year-ago period. The company's revenue for the quarter slipped 1 per cent to ₹2,480 crore compared to ₹2,505.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. 
 
However, the company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose by 6 per cent to ₹334 crore, while margin expanded by 90 basis points on a year-on-year basis to 13.5 per cent from 12.66 per cent in the year-ago period. 
 
The company's revenue from the textile segment fell 2 per cent to ₹2,417 crore from ₹2,454 crore in Q2FY25. Revenue from Acrylic Fabrics grew 27 per cent to ₹89.4 crore from ₹70.6 crore in the year-ago period. Exports accounted for 43 per cent of the total sales in FY25.   ALSO READ | HUL shares rise 3% after posting Q2 results; check all details here

Also Read

stock market, growth, investors, investments, brokers, funds

Vardhman, Apex Frozen rally upto 11%; why textiles, shrimp stocks in focus?

Photo Credit: www.indocount.com

Faze Three, Indo Count zoom up to 20% on revival of India-US trade talks

Tumkur's textiles sector is facing multiple challenges like labour shortage, falling exports and bureaucratic delays

Vardhman Textiles, Indo Count, Welspun Living rally up to 9%; here's why

IND vs AUS live score

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE 2nd ODI: Rana gets Travis Head; AUS lose their 2nd wicket

Indian stock market, stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off highs, Nifty below 26,000; IT and private banks lead, SMIDs hold gains

Antique Stock Broking on Vardhman Textiles

In its report on the Indian textile industry, Antique initiated coverage on Vardhman Textiles, saying the company offers a diversified yarn portfolio across cotton, blended, and value-added varieties, and has a fabric processing capacity of 180 million meters per annum. The company has recently embarked upon a capex plan to modernise operations and expand fabric capacity to support margin improvement and product diversification. 
 
Vardhman Textiles is one of the largest vertically integrated textile companies, operating 15 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities with a spindle capacity of 1.23 million.
 
"Revenue and earnings are expected to grow at 7 per cent and 8 per cent CAGR, respectively, over FY25–28E. While long-term fundamentals remain strong, current valuations largely factor in the positives, limiting risk-reward attractiveness in the short-term," the brokerage said.
 
Antique Stock Broking has a 'Hold' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹399, valuing it at a PE multiple of 11x on an H1FY28E basis. 

More From This Section

Indian stock market, stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off highs, Nifty below 26,000; IT and private banks lead, SMIDs hold gains

solar power

Vikram Solar rises 4% on winning 148.9 MW topcon solar modules order

Muthoot and Manappuram Finance shares in focus

Muthoot, Manappuram Fin shares fall as much as 5% as gold prices retreat

Hindustan Unilever

HUL shares rise 3% after posting Q2 results; check all details here

construction

Why did Garuda Construction share price zoom 9% in trade today? Find here

Topics : Stock Market News Share Market Today Vardhman Textiles textile industry Markets Buzzing stocks Q2 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 2:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayIndia v Australia 2nd ODI LIVE ScoreRealme GT8 Series LaunchStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayGreen Card Holders RiskRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon