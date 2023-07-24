The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday said that the recently transitioned Gift Nifty derivatives on the NSE International Exchange (NSE IX) hit a record single-day turnover of $8.5 billion with over 214,000 contracts traded.“Traded contract volume and turnover value witnessed a significant growth of over 530 per cent and 600 per cent, respectively compared to the first day full-scale operations volume of 33,570 contracts with turnover of $1.21 billion,” the exchange said.The erstwhile SGX Nifty contracts, which were being traded at the Singapore Exchange (SGX), have been transitioned to India's maiden International Financial Services Centre—GIFT City in Gujarat through a connect programme between NSE and SGX