Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Gland Pharma jumps 5% after USFDA nod for Vitamin-K deficiency drug

Gland Pharma jumps 5% after USFDA nod for Vitamin-K deficiency drug

Shares of Gland Pharma surged up to 4.76 per cent at Rs 1860 on the BSE in the early morning trade of Thursday

Gland Pharma

Representational Image

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 9:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Gland Pharma surged up to 4.76 per cent at Rs 1860 on the BSE in the early morning trade of Thursday after the company received a drug approval from the United States Food and Drugs Administration (USFDA).
 
The generic drugmaker received the nod from the USFDA for Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion. The product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Vitamin K1 Injectable Emulsion, of Hospira, Inc. 
 
The drug indicated in coagulation disorders caused by vitamin K deficiency or interference with vitamin K activity. 
 
Gland Pharma expects to launch the product through its marketing partners in the near future, it said in a statement on Wednesday. 
 
 
According to IQVIA, the drug had US sales of approximately $15 million for the twelve months ending September 2024.
 
In the recently concluded second quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q2FY25), the pharma company reported a 15.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit, posting Rs 163.5 crore for the second quarter ending September 30, 2024. In the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, the company had reported a net profit of Rs 194 crore, according to a regulatory filing. Revenue from operations grew by 2.4 per cent, reaching Rs 1,405.8 crore compared to Rs 1,373.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
 
At the operating level, Ebitda fell 8.4 per cent to Rs 297 crore in Q2 of the current fiscal, down from Rs 324.1 crore in Q2 of the previous year. The Ebitda margin also decreased to 21.1 per cent in the reporting quarter, compared to 23.6 per cent in the same period last year.

More From This Section

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens muted at 81,500; Nifty at 24,600; UltraTech, HDFC Bank weigh

IPO

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO opens today: GMP up 32%; Should you bid?

IPO

Dhanlaxmi Crop Science IPO allotment: Check status, GMP, likely listing

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Santa Claus rally in mid, smallcap stocks? Here's how you can benefit

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stocks to Watch, Dec 12: Jubilant FoodWorks, SBI, Vedanta, Swiggy, Emami

 
Meanwhile, on the equities side, Gland Pharma’s stock has underperformed the market year to date as it has fallen 5 per cent, while slipping 0.5 per cent in the last one year. In comparison BSE Sensex has risen 13 per cent year to date and 17 per cent in a year. 
 
The company has a total market capitalisation of Rs 29,670.96 crore. Its shares are trading at a price to earnings multiple of 26.90 times and at an earning per share of Rs 66.94. 
 
At 9:41 AM; the shares of the company were trading 1.29 per cent higher at Rs 1,798.20 a piece. By comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.17 per cent at 81,664.52 level. 
 

Also Read

The average daily trading volume (ADTV) for the futures and options segment climbed to a new record high of Rs 537 trillion in September, rising 7.2 per cent on a month-on-month basis. The ADTV for the cash segment, however, fell nearly 4 per cent to

Stock Market Today: Should you book profit in Nifty IT, Metal indices?

Vedanta

Vedanta hits all time high, m-cap tops Rs 2 trn; up over 100% in a year

bajaj finance logo

Bajaj Finance Investor Day: Shares gain as mgt eyes becoming FINAI by FY29

stock market, brokerages, funds, investments, investors, markets

Greaves Cotton stock hits record high, zooms 31% in 3 days; here's why

spare car parts, automobiles

This Vijay Kedia portfolio stock surged 18% today; zoomed 105% in 4 months

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Sensex Nifty BSE NSE Gland Pharma

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 9:48 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDhanlaxmi Crop Science IPO AllotmentSai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon