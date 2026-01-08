LG Electronics hits record low as 3-month lock-in ends; time to accumulate?

LG Electronics shares fell 4.4 per cent on BSE and hit an all-time low at ₹1,392.8 per share. The selling pressure on the counter came after its three-month lock-in period ended. Lock-in period is a mandatory time frame during which certain shareholders are prohibited from selling their shares in the open market.

At 10:13 AM, LG Electronics’ share price was trading 1.82 per cent lower at ₹1,431.1 on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.16 per cent at 84,829.06. The stock commands a market capitalisation of ₹2,559.97 crore, with a 52-week high at ₹1,736.4.

The stock is currently trading nearly 17 per cent below its listing price of ₹1,715 on BSE. However, it is 25 per cent above its issue price of ₹1,140 per share. LG Electronics made a strong debut on Dalal Street on October 14, 2025.

Around 15 million shares, or about 2 per cent of the company's outstanding equity, became eligible for trading following the expiry of the lock-in, according to Nuvama Institutional Equities.

Analyst’s view on LG Electronics

Kranthi Bathini, equity strategy, WealthMills Securities, suggests accumulating LG Electronics stock in a staggered manner.

“Valuations look decent; however, the next couple of quarters’ results are crucial—ideally, investors should track at least one or two quarters of post-listing performance before making serious allocations to recently listed initial public offerings (IPOs),” he said.

He added: Given the company’s strong long-term outlook and its formidable presence in India’s white goods and home appliances space, the impact of the lock-in ending should be minimal, and investors can continue to hold while starting gradual accumulation.

LG Electronics Q2 results

In the September quarter (Q2FY26), LG Electronics India’s net profit declined 27.3 per cent to ₹389.43 crore, as against ₹535.7 crore a year ago. Its net sales in the quarter marginally rose 0.9 per cent to ₹6,170.4 crore in the July-September quarter.

Emkay Global Financial Services, in its post-Q2 note, said that LG Electronics’ Q2FY26 results were weak, similar to peers’ due to GSTled demand postponement by both trade partners and consumers, weak consumer sentiment, and muted business-to-business (B2B) revenue in the home electronics segment due to tariff-related impact. Despite this, LG gained market share in both the home appliances and electronics segments, thus reinforcing its category leadership.

The brokerage maintained its FY27-28 estimates and built in FY26E-28E revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14 per cent with Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation margin (Ebitdam) of 10.7 per cent/12.5 per cent/12.8 per cent in FY26E/FY27E/FY28E, respectively. Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.