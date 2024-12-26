Business Standard

Godfrey Phillips share skyrockets 10% on roping in Siddharth Chawla as COO

Godfrey Phillips share skyrockets 10% on roping in Siddharth Chawla as COO

The uptick in Godfrey Phillips share came after the company announced on Thursday, December 26, that it has appointed Siddharth Chawla as its chief operating office (COO), effective January 7, 2025

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 26 2024 | 1:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Godfrey Phillips share in focus: Tobacco manufacturing company Godfrey Phillips shares were in demand on Thursday, December 26, 2024, as the scrip jumped up to 9.63 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 5,554 apiece. 
 
The uptick in Godfrey Phillips share came after the company announced on Thursday, December 26, that it has appointed Siddharth Chawla as its chief operating office (COO), effective January 7, 2025.
 
In an exchange filing, Godfrey Phillips said, “We wish to inform you that on basis of recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company have today i.e. on December 26, 2024, approved the appointment of Siddharth Chawla as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Senior Management Personnel of the Company.”
 
 
Siddharth Chawla is an accomplished Business Leader with approximately 24 years of extensive and diverse experience, including senior management roles and cross-functional leadership positions.
 
He began his career in 2001 as a management trainee with FMCG giant ITC, eventually rising to the position of Business Head for North India before departing in 2019. 

Subsequently, he joined the ecommerce unicorn startup Udaan, serving as the Business Head of Non-Essentials for three years. 
 
Most recently, Siddharth spent two years as the Chief Growth Officer at Pharmarack Technologies, India’s leading e-B2B commerce platform for the pharmaceutical industry.
 
Throughout his career, Siddharth has consistently demonstrated expertise in developing and transforming go-to-market strategies, establishing robust business systems and supply chain networks, and launching new categories and distribution channels. 
 
He has also led large, distributed teams within complex business environments and matrix structures, driving impactful results and sustainable growth.
 
About Godfrey Phillips 
Godfrey Phillips India Limited, a flagship company of Modi Enterprises – KK Modi Group, is one of the largest fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies in India. 
 
The company’s cigarette brands include Four Square, Red & White, Cavanders, Stellar, Focus, Originals International and others. 
 
Godfrey Phillips also manufactures and distributes the global cigarette brand, Marlboro, in India under arrangement with Philip Morris. Along with a strong cigarette and tobacco portfolio, it also has a strong confectionery portfolio with Funda and has unique offerings for international markets. 
 
The market capitalisation of Godfrey Phillips is Rs 28,448.73 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 500 category.
 
The 52-week high of Godfrey Phillips share is Rs 8,480, while its 52-week low is Rs 2,065.50 apiece.
 
At 1:22 PM, Godfrey Phillips share was trading 6.98 per cent higher at Rs 5,419.35 apiece. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.01 per cent higher at 78,484.08 levels.

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Sensex Nifty Indian stock exchanges S&P BSE Sensex NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Indian equities Godfrey Phillips India Godfrey Phillips

First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 1:32 PM IST

