Asian shares mostly lower after Wall Street's strong start to year cools

Asian shares were mostly lower, and US futures also declined on Thursday as Wall Street's New Year's rally faded.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 dropped 1.6 per cent to 51,117.26, with technology stocks among those leading the decline. SoftBank, which focuses on tech investments, dropped 7.6 per cent, while semiconductor equipment maker Tokyo Electron dipped 4 per cent.

Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng lost 1.2 per cent to 26,143.17, although shares of OpenAI's Chinese rival Zhipu rose as much as around 15 per cent above their offer price in the company's trading debut.

The Shanghai Composite index fell nearly 0.1 per cent to 4,082.98.

South Korea's Kospi, which reached record high levels this week, mostly flatlined on Thursday, adding less than 0.1 per cent to 4,552.37.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 added 0.3 per cent to 8,720.80, while Taiwan's Taiex slid more than 0.2 per cent.

US stock futures fell, with the futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average declining 0.3 per cent.

Wall Street's optimism for the start of the year faded on Wednesday, in part after some stocks were hit by fresh comments from President Donald Trump that could bar large investors from buying single-family homes.

The S&P 500 fell 0.3 per cent from an all-time high to 6,920.93. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.9 per cent to 48,996.08. The Nasdaq composite added 0.2 per cent to 23,584.27.

Trump said on his social media network on Wednesday that he would move to block large institutional investors from buying single-family homes in an attempt to address the country's housing affordability issue. Homebuilders fell sharply. D.R. Horton shed 3.6 per cent, and PulteGroup dropped 3.2 per cent.

Warner Bros. Discovery on Wednesday rejected a revised buyout bid from Paramount, as it told its shareholders to stick with Netflix's offer. Warner Bros. Discovery rose 0.4 per cent, Netflix added 0.1 per cent, while Paramount Skydance fell 1 per cent.

Oil prices rose on Thursday after the US seized two oil tankers as Trump's administration sought to assert control over Venezuelan oil. That also followed Trump's earlier remarks that Venezuela would provide 30 million to 50 million barrels of oil to the US.

Benchmark US crude rose 0.2 per cent to USD 56.22 per barrel. Brent crude rose 0.3 per cent to USD 60.22 per barrel.

Oil prices have been volatile this week, as markets assess risks after the US ousted Nicolas Maduro as Venezuela's president. Venezuela has some of the world's largest oil reserves.

In bond markets, US Treasury yields swung following mixed reports on the US economy. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.14 per cent from 4.18 per cent, and the two-year yield held at 3.46 per cent.

One report reflected a more substantial pick up in the US services sector activity in December than what economists expected. But separate reports on the US job market offered a mixed view. One suggested that businesses and government agencies posted far fewer job openings in November compared with the month before. Another report said businesses added 41,000 jobs in December.

The US Labour Department is expected to release its monthly job report for December on Friday, which could offer a more comprehensive look.

In other dealings early Thursday, the dollar fell to 156.53 yen, down from 156.77 yen.

The euro rose to USD 1.1682 from USD 1.1677.