Gold price slips Rs 10 to Rs 73,080, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 93,300

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2024 | 8:21 AM IST

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold slipped Rs 10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 73,080, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver, on the other hand, rose Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 93,300.

The price of 22-carat gold was down by Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 67,000.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 73,080.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 73,230, Rs 73,080, and Rs 73,740, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 66,990.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 67,140, Rs 66,990, and Rs 67,590, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the cost of silver in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 93,300.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 97,800.

First Published: Jul 06 2024 | 8:21 AM IST

